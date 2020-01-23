advertisement

After years of announcement and planning, accompanied by a generous dose of speculation, the diplomatic chapter of the Trump administration’s peace plan for the Middle East to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the so-called “Deal of the Century,” is expected to finally be unveiled in the near future.

The team responsible for the plan, led by Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, is fed up with waiting for the results of the endless elections in Israel. As the leaders in Jerusalem and Washington neared the end of their term, the people who did the job lost patience and feared that the plan they had drawn would come to a halt without a laudation. The new American ambassador to the region – former Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz, who replaced Jason Greenblatt – saw that his job was becoming meaningless.

When Benny Gantz, leader of the Kahol community, officially gave Kushner’s team the green light this week to intervene in Israel’s third campaign – after realizing that the plan would likely be released with or without it – the public countdown began pending the unveiling of the plan under The White House.

Then, before the explosive-captive Gantz even managed to estimate exactly how much dynamite was surrounding him, he discovered, miraculously, that the launch date of the long-awaited plan is none other than the day the Knesset is expected to be discussed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for law enforcement immunity in the three corruption cases against him. And let’s not forget that the White House host is also on his neck during the investigation.

The agreement that was supposed to lead to a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians became the agreement that was supposed to bring peace between Netanyahu and Gantz. More specifically, it’s Netanyahu’s Deal of the Century. He and Gantz were invited to discuss it as if it were they who needed to be reached.

This approach should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the unveiling of the economic chapter of the plan at the U.S.-led conference in Bahrain in June 2019. It was clear from the start that the Palestinians were not a party to it. They appeared in the illustrations of the slick brochures and in the Hollywood video clips, but the event wasn’t for them at all.

The few Palestinians who managed to attend the conference really didn’t represent anyone. And one of the only ones who was actually interested in the content of the plan was contemptuously dismissed by Kushner immediately after delivering his speech about the thriving new Middle East. He was much more interested in the rich Arab tycoons gathered there. He had a smile for her.

Aside from the symbolic event in Bahrain, the Americans have repeatedly demonstrated that their peace agreement should not bring peace to the Palestinians. With each issue, they wanted to “take off the table” – from relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem, cutting funds for the Palestinians to recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights – the peace that was maintained was Netanyahu’s peace.

The combination of a “peace team” made up of people who support the settlements – including the US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who acts more like Israel’s ambassador to Washington – and the fact that Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence are from Depending on evangelical voters, support meant that there was initially not much room for soaring fantasies.

Since September, Israeli officials have repeatedly promised that the plan would ensure Israel’s sovereignty over all existing settlements and the annexation of the Jordan Valley as Israel’s eastern border.

You also promised that the Palestinians’ immediate rejection of the plan would prepare the ground for unilaterally implementing these steps. So one can ask whether it would not be more precise to call this an annexation plan. On the other hand, the same officials have warned that there could be another side to the coin: all Palestinian territories remain under Palestinian control and are defined as a demilitarized state.

However, it is important to remember that these are all just media leaks that primarily reflect an interest in marketing the plan to Israel’s largely right-wing voters. We will not know for sure what the document really contains until it is fully published in the near future.

The spectacle will undoubtedly be bizarre: two applicants for the Israeli throne will discuss the peace plan in the White House without a Palestinian partner with the support of the right and objections from the left. But maybe we can at least get a government out.

