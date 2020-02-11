Reading and Leeds Festival, which has announced its lineup for the 2020 edition of the event, has come under fire for the lack of artists involved in the billing.

Reading and Leeds, who have announced Rage Against The Machine, Stormzy and Liam Gallagher as headliners, have met with criticism from fans after the first wave of acts announced as part of their cast show a clear lack of female representation.

While major European festivals such as Primavera Sound are committed to gender equality, the organizers of Reading and Leeds Festival Republic have stayed behind again after Melvin Benn, head of Festival Republic, expressed concerns about a 50:50 split.

When Benn spoke to the BBC last year after reiterating criticism, he said that his Booker had attempted to reach more female acts: “18 artists were approached for this year’s Wireless Fest, of which only three were for this Year our first announcement was selected. “, he said.

“Certain artists were unable to commit themselves due to tour schedules or other reasons. In an ideal world, all 18 would have been confirmed and we would have a different conversation. “

However, Reading and Leeds’ first offering seems to offer some insight into another male-dominated selection of musicians, as one person explains on Twitter:

Last year, the PRS Foundation pledged to split the sexes between 50 and 50 by 2022. This initiative encompasses 45 international music festivals that work towards an equal position.

The move takes place as part of an initiative called Keychange, in which the inclusive festivals implement the change for their live music acts, conference calls and commissions. The BBC Proms, Kendal Calling, Sŵn and Liverpool Sound City are leaders in the UK, while Canadian BreakOut West and North by North East, the New York Winter Jazz Festival and the A2IM Indie Week welcome international coverage.

Vanessa Reed, CEO of the PRS Foundation, said: “Last year, women made up an average of 26% of the UK’s festival line-up, so we’re talking about doubling in five years.”

She added: “The pursuit of gender equality in society continues and with the growing public awareness of inequalities in the creative industry, we have the opportunity to respond to noticeable changes in music and to commit ourselves. I hope that this will be the beginning of a more balanced process that benefits everyone. “

Reed concluded: “It’s pretty ambitious, but achievable.”

Other important events such as Bluedot, Cheltenham music and jazz festivals as well as the introducing stages that the BBC hosts at various festivals are also included.

When asked about the PRS Foundation and striving for 50:50 formations, Benn said, “Is that the right way to do it – to say it has to be 50:50?” I don’t know that it is. ”

Instead, Benn founded the ReBalance project, which enables artists to take studio pictures. “I couldn’t imagine how to do it because the files weren’t there,” said Benn. “I had the idea to encourage more women to record music.”