The Raveneaux Country Club becomes a retention basin

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Residents of the Champions area in northwest Harris County are asking for answers to the future of Raveneaux Country Club on Cypresswood Drive.

The Harris County Flood Control District plans to complete the sale of 27 acres of the club, which is set to become a regional rainwater basin on January 28 at Commissioners Court.

Specific plans for the country have not been announced, and the amount the county will pay is also unknown. According to the HCFCD website, they will develop the plans after purchasing the property.

advertisement

The champions call the Raveneaux Country Club, which has been around since the 1970s, the “heart” of their neighborhood. Many said ABC13 that they bought the house they live in because of the golf course.

“I’m not saying I don’t want a flood pool and I don’t want to mitigate flooding,” said Allison Lewis, who lives on the golf course. “I want all of this for our community and we need it, but let’s do it responsibly. If we can have floodplains next to a golf course and trees and parks, we’ll try it for everything.”

HCFCD said they plan to work with the Public Utilities district after the first sale is completed to acquire the more than 200 acres they own.

Lewis fears that a large “hole” will replace the current green space.

“We have been through a lot with Hurricane Harvey in this area,” said Lewis. “We helped each other to get through a terrible flood. We only want what’s best for our neighborhood, but how do we know what’s best when no one has told us what happens?”

It is unclear what will happen to the country club, the tennis courts and the pool.

HCFCD said they will not continue to operate it, but they are open to the idea of ​​an outside company that will continue to do business. If not, they said it will likely be torn down.

Many residents fear that the purchase of the property affects their property values.

HCFCD also said it cannot predict how this will work, but said houses that are not prone to flooding are worth more. In the meantime, the Country Club announced that they will remain open for normal business operations.

Lou Mills, Raveneaux’s vice president of operations, said attendees had quit membership since news of the plan to purchase part of the course spread.

“I can’t control people and there are many rumors,” said Mills. “I wish I could ask them to be more patient and let the process go on.”

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement