A few years ago my friend Monsignor Francis Mannion wrote an article on the three essential characteristics of the Eucharistic liturgy: the priest, the rite and the people. If these elements are in a balanced relationship, you get a properly ordered liturgy. In addition, we can distinguish the three typical distortions of the liturgy from these categories: clericalism (too much of the priest), ritualism (a selective focus on the rite) and congregationalism (a disproportionate emphasis on the people). It was one of those observations that just barely manages to spread light in all directions.

A similarly informative remark was made by Pope Benedict XVI. Made to church work and I want to spend a little time examining it.

Papa Ratzinger said that the Church fulfills three basic tasks: it worshiped God, evangelized and served the poor. The religious activities of over a billion Catholics around the world can ultimately be reduced to these three basic steps.

For example, the liturgy, the celebration of the sacraments, the individual and collective prayer, the singing of the monks, the whispered submissions of the religious, songs of praise and worship, the recitation of the rosary under the heading of Worship God, And teaching kerygma, street preaching, catechesis, university level theology, evangelization of culture, proclamation of faith through the new media – all of these can be categorized as Evangelization, After all, caring for the hungry and the homeless, contacting immigrants, and the work of Catholic charities, hospitals and orphanages are expressions of church commitment Serve the poor,

The life of the Church, as Pope Benedict claims, consists in the harmonious coincidence of these three ministries, neither of which can be reduced to the other two, and each of which implies the other two. Properly evangelized people want to worship God and long to help those in need. Helping those in need is a way of preaching the gospel and a means of teaching faith. The liturgy naturally leads to theology (lex orandi, lex credendi) and the instantiation of the kingdom through service.

When I look at Msgr. Mannion, we can also see typical distortions in the life of the Church from these categories. If the worship of God is exaggerated or emphasized exclusively, the community becomes hyper-spiritualized, incarnated and superstitious at the limit. The critical intelligence of theology and the solidity of the concrete service to the poor are required.

If the evangelical mission is exaggerated, the church risks falling into rationalism and losing affective contact with God. What is particularly needed in this case is the visceral sense of the transcendent provided by the liturgical praise of God.

When one-sided emphasis is placed on contact with the needy, the Church tends to reduce the supernatural to the natural and, as Pope Francis puts it, becomes another NGO that provides social services. What is required in this case is the robust supernaturalism to which healthy theology and liturgy provide access.

The point is that the Church finds its health and balance in the tension between the three elements that complement and review the excesses of the other two elements.

I do not want to oversimplify the matter too much, since there are many ideological struggles within the three “groups”: liberal liturgists against conservative liturgists, leftist approaches to evangelization versus rightist approaches, etc. But I could suggest that these are many of ours today Disputes in church life have to do with a kind of imperialist reductionism. I mean that people who are particularly interested in praising God sometimes think that praise of God is everything; and that people who are really interested in evangelism sometimes think that the whole church should be nothing but evangelism; and that people who are passionate about serving the poor believe that this service should absorb all the oxygen in the room.

At best, the church resists this type of imperialism, and you can see it in the lives of the great saints who seemed to have a sense of the way in which these three ministries harmonize. Just think of Teresa of Kolkata, who pours out among the poorest of the poor in the worst slum in the world and pensively prays for hours. or by Edith Stein, one of the most important intellectuals of the 20th century and a woman who spent hours every day in silence before the Blessed Sacrament and who, at the height of her life, offered herself to her people as a martyr; or of Francis of Assisi, who was married to Lady Poverty and, according to some of the few authentic letters we have received from him, was extremely concerned about the altar washing and the proper care of tabernacles and churches.

By nature, education or personal preference, it is likely that each of the baptized is more suitable for one or the other basic Ratzinger task. For example, I have long focused on evangelical work: preaching, teaching, writing, communicating, etc. But I cannot tell you how many times in the course of my priesthood I have had to fight anti-intellectualism that is usually justified by calling on them Urgency and priority of work for social justice. And I certainly know supporters of this third route who have survived attacks by liturgy followers and who claim that service to the poor is “secularist”. In fact, I know passionate liturgists who have been forced to endure ridicule because they were choosy and non-contact, they are with the “real” needs of God’s people, etc.

Can we cut it out, please? It’s not just stupid; it also significantly undermines the work of the Church, which is a harmonious and mutually corrective interaction of the three Ratzinger constants. I could say an encouraging word to my brother’s bishops. An essential part of our work as “church overseers” (episkopoi) is to ensure that a symphony between the three basic characteristics remains alive.