The rate increase of 10 cents does not cost much transit

The rates for TTC increase on March 1 for most riders, except for those who pay in cash.

The increase applies to rates for adults, seniors, students and “Fair Pass” discounts.

What do riders get for their dime? Few.

The costs of everything increase with inflation, but the purpose of the city council is to limit tax increases to that rate. Thanks to a long-standing policy to reduce commercial and industrial taxes, the total tax increase this year is only two-thirds of the inflation rate.

Offering more of everything means new money, an “improvement” in budgeting, and these are rare. The TTC is lucky to see an increase of 4.1 percent compared to 2019, but much of this is paid with one-off income.

Metrolinx owes the TTC $ 19 million for the cost of additional buses on routes full of provincial transit structures since 2017. Metrolinx has its own budget problems, and even if they cough up, it is like having a beaten friend pay off a debt, not a continuing one source of income.

With increased tariff inspection, the TTC hopes to raise $ 10 million more from cheating drivers for $ 3 million. There is no guarantee that this will work. In the meantime, there has been a fairness debate on both the objectives of tariff enforcement and the disproportionate fines for evasion of transit tariffs compared to violations of the car journey.

The new rate increase yields $ 31.4 million – an amount that roughly corresponds to a one percent increase in property taxes – but most of it will be paid for existing services, not improvements.

Of the $ 9.5 million allocated to “New / Improved Priorities” in the budget, only $ 3.7 million goes to improved surface transport schedules. This is concentrated on five routes: Dufferin, Jane, Finch East, Islington and Scarborough.

That number, $ 30 million, is also about the amount it will cost the TTC in 2021 and again in 2022 just to open the Eglinton Crosstown line. If Metrolinx ever gets its way and doubles the fees charged to TTC for Presto services, that would be another $ 60 million annually. Where does this come from?

In 2019, the TTC examined the riders to learn how the transit system could be improved. Service reliability and crowds were the two items at the top of the list.

The budget of the TTC revealed in December 2019 claimed that service would be added to bring the crowds within their own standards. However, the additional means to do this were counted twice. The TTC described this as “a simple mistake in the wording”, but a commitment to less crowding is no longer so prominent in the budget.

Rick Leary, CEO of TTC, says there will be quarterly crowds reports in 2020. That’s a good start, but this much-needed report should contain the gaps and the number that riders see every day. The TTC must measure what it claims to sell: service.

Recent news reports trumpet Mayor John Tory’s City Building Fund and the almost doubled spending level for TTC capital projects. None of that money goes to improved service. If the TTC buys more buses, trams and subways, the operating costs will increase. More service brings more drivers, but they do not cover the full costs.

Better service is always in the back because it costs a lot to make improvements that cyclists will notice. A percent more service translates to just 16 more buses and two more trams at peak level, a trivial change in a system as large as the TTCs. Much more will be needed. Adjusting the rates with free rides for children and the two-hour transfer was much cheaper and diverted attention from service improvements.

Toronto drivers do not get their value of 10 cents.

This column is part of a weekly review by Steve Munro of issues with the Toronto transit system and its drivers.

