Dubai: The Saudi-Pakistani-Australian-Lithuanian model Shanina Shaik turned 29 on Tuesday. On this special occasion, the Melbourne-born beauty hosted an intimate dinner in London for her closest friends.

Before the event, Shaik gave her two million Instagram followers a brief glimpse of the dining table, which was beautifully decorated with sterling silver cutlery, white linen napkins, candles and flowers in white vases. “My birthday dinner,” said the model in the video.

Among the guests who attended the candle festival were one of Shaik’s best friends, the Austrian model Nadine Leopold, who showed a video of the partially Saudi beauty, dressed in a black leather mini dress, giving a speech and blowing out candles on white. Excerpts from the intimate dinner were published in her Instagram stories along with a number of cute birthday tributes to Shaik.

Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty went to Instagram to wish Shaik a happy birthday. Instagram

Leopold was not the only one to publish meaningful public news for the new 29-year-old on social media. The birthday wishes of Shaik’s loved ones continued to flow on Instagram.

The Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty published a photo of herself and Shaik and wrote: “Happy birthday to my Australian compatriot @shaninamshaik – I wish you a birthday that is as happy as you are.”

“Happy birthday to my favorite person,” wrote Victoria’s secret model Jasmin Tookes in the first part of a series of several relapse photos of herself with the birthday child that was uploaded to her Instagram stories. “So many memories,” she signed the second picture of friends at the American music festival Coachella. The last photo was a snapshot of the couple behind the scenes of a previous Victoria Secret fashion show, along with the text “I hope you have the best birthday. I love you!”

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio also visited the social media platform to celebrate her friend, while Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Dubai-based fashion blogger Mr. Moudz spread heartfelt birthday messages in their Instagram stories.

Shaik, whose father is Saudi-Pakistani and whose mother is Australian-Lithuanian, celebrated her birthday just a few hours after landing in London from Los Angeles, where she attended the Vanity Fair x Oscar after-party on Sunday.

The model wore a black, form-fitting, sparkling design by the Lebanese couturier Nicolas Jebran and was certainly dressed for the occasion.

