The Bennett family’s losing streak ends in the series finale of The Ranch.

The Netflix comedy reaches its natural conclusion with its eighth and final installment, in which Luke opens up about his sanity and Colt to achieve the ultimate salvation.

To get Lisa Neumann to drop the lawsuit against him, Colt has to prove that her price bull has infected his heifers. First, he finds a picture of Lisa and her bull at Mooney Ranch, who has recently had a Trich outbreak. Then he has to confirm that the photo was taken before the ox went on to Iron River.

Colt finally has a revelation: he can use Rooster’s old credentials to log into the Neumann’s Hill database and check the bull’s geotag. His tracking information proves it a week before half of his herd is impregnated at the Mooney Ranch. When Colt Lisa presents his findings, she has to drop the suit. She also needs clean cows, so Colt makes a deal: he sells her cattle in exchange for Iron River. Beau and Joanne will keep the ranch and Colt will return to the family business while he and Abby continue to live on the Peterson property. When Colt Beau reports the news, the typically stoic rancher gets up from his chair, hugs his boy and tells him how much he loves him.

Getting Lisa to drop the suit isn’t Colt’s only concern. As she moves into her new house, Abby Colt says that she thinks she is pregnant. A pregnancy test shows that she wasn’t expecting it, but the false alarm makes her think of baby # 2.

Colt also finds out that Luke has suffered a devastating loss. At the beginning of the episode, his cousin reveals that Koosh killed himself. Worried that he will suffer the same fate, Luke asks Beau to accompany him to his first veteran support group meeting. There, the veterinarian affected by PTSD tells the story of an Iraqi fruit seller called Asif, a “really good guy” who “sneaked fruit to the children who couldn’t afford it”.

Then, on a fateful day, “my unit was asked to attack some insurgents,” recalls Luke. “We kick this door in and Asif is on the other side pointing a gun at me … he shot and missed me, so Koosh brought him out … and it just doesn’t really pass a day that I don’t understand see his face. I assume that it is the same with Koosh – or was. He killed himself a few days ago, I think, because of such moments. And it scares me because I have a hundred such moments. “The leader of the support group thanks Luke for his share, then Luke says he’ll be back next week.

Luke isn’t the only one putting the parts of his life back together. The same day Mary visits Joanne to repay her bail. There she reveals that the D.A. offered her a bargain – probation and an ankle monitor instead of prison – and she accepted it. Mary and Luke finally come together for Maggie’s Christmas Eve party, where she accepts his offer to make a real first appointment. Meanwhile, Heather takes a moment to thank Colt for everything he has done to protect her.

After the party, all Bennetts meet for a nightcap. It’s the last time they’re all together for a while after Maggie moved to Florida to live in a community with her new partner, Julie. Colt takes the opportunity to bring a glass to Iron River, his loved ones and his late brother Rooster. “Cheers to the King Bennetts!” Maggie exclaims as the series ends.

Rate the last episode of the ranch (and the last half season) below.

