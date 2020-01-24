advertisement

The part 8 premiere of the ranch confirms that Nick was shot – but not who pulled the trigger.

Episode 1 begins two hours before Nick suffers a fatal blow. Beau, Luke, and Colt, all armed, go into the ex-impostor’s caravan to find a badly beaten Mary and a bundle of drug supplies. Colt and Beau stay behind to wait for Nick while Luke brings Mary back to Bennett Ranch to clean them up. There she is confronted with a troubled Heather, who desperately demands that her mother bring her life together.

Later, at the bottom of the caravan, Beau changed his mind. “You know this won’t bring Rooster back,” he says. “I hate this hole as much as you do, but we both have more important things to do at home” – namely Joanne, Abby and Peyton. “All I’ve been thinking about since we’ve been here is how this thing develops,” he continues. “Maybe Nick will end up in a grave. Maybe one of us will. Maybe we’ll end up in prison. Best case scenario: We can get away with it. But then we have to live with it for the rest of our lives. “

“So what?” Answers Colt. “This hole Mary makes, leaves her hanging on heroin … he’s responsible for Rooster’s death. He can just stay in our town? Meet my wife and child in the pharmacy? F – k that. I’m not going to sleep lose on that part. ”

Finally Colt rummages in his pocket for another case of chewing tobacco and comes across Peyton’s pacifier. Then he decides that it is not worth missing his daughter’s life to avenge Rooster’s death. He and Beau set off but drive away in separate cars.

While he’s on his way home, Colt receives a mysterious phone call. After hanging up, he turns his truck over and heads back towards the Trailer Park. The next time we see him, he gets out of Nick’s mobile home and surrenders to the cops. When Wilkerson asks if there’s anyone else inside, Colt replies, “Yes, Nick. He’s dead.”

Down at the police station, Beer Pong enters the interrogation room to speak to Colt. The rancher assures his friend that he is innocent. He even has an alibi: on the way back to the trailer park, he stopped at a gas station to get a candy bar, and security measures show that he wasn’t there when Nick was shot. Fortunately, he was on the surveillance tape at the gas station with the timestamp when a neighbor called to report a shot.

After his name is cleared, Colt returns home and gets what he always wanted: a hug from his father. “I thought I was going to lose my other son,” says Beau. (D’aw!) Then Colt Abby sends a text message to let her know he’s okay. When she arrives at the house, he apologizes to his estranged wife for not having listened to her visit to the trailer park. Then she apologizes for not giving him the benefit of the doubt when she first learned that he was arrested for Nick’s murder.

In the last scene, Colt is alone in the barn and on the phone. Someone picks up the phone, but we are not told who is on the other side. “(The cops) don’t even know you called,” says Colt. “Don’t worry. Nobody knows it was you.”

So who is this “you” and when will we find out who shot Nick? Rate the premiere of Part 8 using the following survey and then discuss Episode 1 – and only Episode 1! – in the comments.

