The ranch is back on Netflix and it’s the last time. Part 8 (the second half of season 4) of the Netflix sitcom is on the streaming service and marks the final episodes of the series to be released. The episode has 10 episodes, each episode lasting between 27 and 35 minutes.

The title of the episode is “It’s not my fault.” I thought “Helluva Life”, “Dumb Effin ‘Luck” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads”.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads”, which takes its title from the song of the same name by John Denver, serves as the series finale and lasts 35 minutes.

Performers returning for the eighth part include Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott, Elisha Cuthbert, Dax Shepard, Megyn Price, Debra Winger and Kelli Goss.

With this last part, The Ranch’s episode total ends at 80 episodes. Part 1 premiered on April 1, 2016 with 10 episodes, which means the show lasted almost four years.

The end of the show was announced on June 4, 2019 by Cuthbert, who plays Abby Phillips-Bennett. The post promised fans that they would receive two more parts before the cast rode into the sunset.

“One of the best experiences in my professional career has come to an end,” wrote Cuthbert. “In the past 4 years we have shot all 80 live shows, BUT IT HASN’T DONE yet! We are happy to present the last 20 episodes – 10 streams later this year (2019) on #Netflix and 10 more I am so thankful for all the time I’ve spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the great fans of the series! We hope you get a kick out of the last 20! “

Part 7 debuted on September 13 and dealt with the characters that rebuilt after a devastating fire in Part 6. In addition, Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Abby were dealing with problems in their marriage that were due to several lies on the rocks Colt had told. Part 8 focuses more on the Bennett family, who continue to sell their ranch after they sell their ranch, while puzzling over who shot recurring character Nick (Josh Burrow) in the final of Part 7.

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streamed on Netflix.

Credit: Netflix

