advertisement

The Ranch Part 8 finds a way to bring Danny Masterson’s Rooster Bennett back … without bringing Danny Masterson back.

In Episode 3, Colt has a near-death experience – and no less on his birthday. He’s stuck between his truck and a wind fence on Peterson’s property, with no way out. In the following episode, his mind starts playing tricks on him and his inner voice is represented by Siri. When he loses consciousness, Siri raises his voice … only it’s not Siri.

“Seriously? You’re just going to give up?” Asks. “That is a fool.”

advertisement

“Siri?” Colt asks.

“Guess again,” it answers. “Rooster-a-doodle-doo, Motherf-ker.”

Yes, it’s Rooster and he comes all the way from heaven to Colt. “I was just in a hot tub with Dale Earnhardt, Merle Haggard and Gandhi,” he says. “Guess who’s got the biggest garbage? Spoiler alert: me.”

When Colt starts to tear open, Rooster mocks his brother like in the old days. “Are you going to cry? Do you wanna go out like this “, He asks. “When I got off this cliff, I gave double birds all the way down.”

Colt then says that he would like to hang out with Rooster and drink together, just like in the old days – and Rooster tells him that they can do that now. “Just go in the direction of the light,” he says. Fortunately, the light in the distance is not a path to the sky, but the headlights on Luke’s car. He and Abby jump out and pull Colt out from behind his truck. Then they rush him to the emergency room, where he is ultimately stabilized. He leaves the accident with slight frostbite and a few sprained ribs.

Abby takes Colt’s phone at the hospital. She needs his social security number to fill out all the documents. She opens notes and finds something her estranged husband Siri dictated while he was caught. “If you have that, it means that I didn’t make it,” it says. “Right now I’m just thinking of you and Peyton. Don’t tell her I was a liar. Please. I know I made a lot of mistakes. Be as angry as you have to be … Always angry with me. And I’m sorry if I ever made you feel like you couldn’t trust me. The worst thing is, I’ve never had a chance to show you that I’ve changed. I love you. “

Fortunately for Colt, the note shows Abby that he has changed. The following evening, Abby Colt presents a series of presents – including the divorce papers – at a late birthday dinner. She tells him that she never signed it. She saw the note on his phone and it broke her heart to know that he was still fighting for their relationship while on the verge of death. Colt gets up from his seat and kisses his wife, meaning that these two lovebirds will find a way to get it going.

What did you think of Rooster’s big “return”? And are you happy to see Colt and Abby together again? Meet the comments with your reactions and drop by on Saturday to learn more about The Ranch.

advertisement