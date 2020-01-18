advertisement

Doritos released a teaser trailer for his Super Bowl LIV spot three weeks before the big game and the response was almost instant. The spot shows ranch star Sam Elliott, who delivers the lyrics for Lil Nas X’s surprise country hit “Old Town Road” with his typical voice. After the teaser was released on Friday, the spot was celebrated by Elliott’s longtime fans.

“I have the horses in my back, Horse Tack is fastened, Hat is matte black, I have the matching black boots,” says Elliott in his monotonous voice in an unlikely manner. “Ridin ‘on a horse, you can whip your Porsche. I’ve been in the valley.”

advertisement

Then Elliott turns to a bar customer with a curvy mustache. “You weren’t up on that porch, now … Nobody can tell me anything,” Elliott says to him.

“You can’t tell me anything,” Elliott then tells the bartender.

At the very end of the commercial, Doritos included the date for the Super Bowl LIV, so it is clear that there will be more in this place when it finally airs. The teaser is twice as long as the last commercial, which only lasts 30 seconds during the game.

The spot is especially for the Doritos Cool Ranch taste. According to AdAge, this is the first time that Doritos has highlighted its long-time favorite during the Super Bowl, as past spots have highlighted different flavors. Last week, PepsiCo’s own brand announced that the Cool Ranch flavor was updated to include more Cool Ranch flavors.

The new spot was created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, who also worked on the Cheetos Super Bowl campaign this year.

Based on the response for the teaser, fans will love the new spot.

“Sam Elliot [Lil Nas X] and Doritos. Yes, I’m digging it …” tweeted a fan.

“Sam Elliot and [Doritos] just won the Super Bowl Ad War!” another predicted on Twitter.

“It’s official, Sam Elliot is impervious to injustice,” wrote a fan on YouTube. “The man can literally say anything and make it sound intimidating. It’s infinity.”

“Ten thousand years of human civilization and we finally made it, boys,” wrote another.

“Sam Elliott recited ‘Old Town Road’ like Bada – he’s something I never knew I needed in my life,” said a fan on YouTube.

“Well, you definitely piqued my interest,” wrote another. “I’m looking forward to the whole thing. Lil Nas X definitely did something special and legendary with this song.”

Elliott and his famous voice have made more than 100 films and TV shows. In 2019, he finally received his first Oscar nomination for his supporting role as Bradley Cooper’s on-screen brother in A Star Is Born. He also plays Beau Bennett on Netflix’s The Ranch, which returns to the final season on Friday, January 24th.

Super Bowl LIV will air live on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Photo credit: Doritos / YouTube

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement