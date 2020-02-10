Leading sports administrators must endeavor to rearrange a number of fixtures that were postponed due to Storm Ciara on Sunday.

Wind speeds of up to 120 km / h have struck Ireland and the UK, causing football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league games to be scrapped.

Manchester City’s Premier League clash with West Ham, the two Super League games on Sunday between Huddersfield and Leeds and Wakefield and Catalans Dragons, and the entire Super League program for women were weather-related.

UPDATE: We’re planning to reorganize the game tomorrow night.

As soon as we have an update, we will share.

– Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) February 9, 2020

The races in Punchestown, Exeter and Southwell were canceled, while Plumpton will conduct a pre-race inspection on Monday at 8 a.m.

Super League team Wakefield even want to face Catalans Dragons on Monday night, but will monitor conditions before a decision is made.

Michael Carter, Chief Executive of Wakefield, tweeted: “To see everyone up to date because Catalans are in the country and to avoid traffic jams, we’ll watch tomorrow night, but at this point it’s still extremely doubtful.”

– Michael Carter (@ MichaelC1873) February 9, 2020

Scotland’s Six Nations women’s clash with England in Glasgow was postponed on Sunday, and the Scottish Rugby Union quickly announced that the Monday afternoon encounter in Edinburgh was being held behind closed doors.

An SRU statement said: “The weather conditions in Edinburgh on Monday will not be as severe as in Glasgow, but they are still predicted to be challenging, so the game is not open to the public and tickets are not available.”

Wisbech Town, which is not in the league, may have a serious long-term problem after its stand at Fenland Stadium collapsed due to storm Ciara. The club secretary said the total cost of repairs on the Cambridgeshire property could exceed £ 20,000.