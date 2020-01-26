The quirkiest houses on the market in Greater Manchester

advertisement

Here a triple room, there a terrace with two beds and two beds, elsewhere a large, modern five-bed room.

Sometimes the housing market can repeat itself a bit, but there are a few houses in the Greater Manchester market that will get you to take a second look.

Character traits are usually associated with a high price tag, and this is no exception – you have to dig deep to afford an ecclesiastical conversion.

Still, it doesn’t hurt to be curious.

Here you will find some of the most bizarre houses on the market in our region, from converted water towers with Bonkers floor plans to houses without straight outer walls.

An Altrincham church

Trinity Church Conversion, Bowdon, Altrincham

(Image: Watersons, Hale)

This beautiful church in Bowdon was remodeled a few years ago by Manchester-based architect Ollier Smurthwaite and furnished the huge room with houses.

They are more robust than one might think and are flanked on one side by original sandstone and artistic stained glass windows.

This special three-bedroom unit in the Trinity estate spans four floors and offers modern accommodations in a historic building.

Imagine opening your bedroom door and seeing the window. Impressive.

It’s on the market for £ 750,000 and is marketed by Watersons in Hale. More information can be found here.

The Bury Round House

The round house, Affetside, is buried

(Image: Rightmove / Alexandra West, Bolton)

Does anyone know where to get a curved sofa or semi-circular bookcase?

You will need them when you buy this unusual house in Bury, which is almost completely circular.

The cylindrical building, literally called The Round House, is located on Affetside and used to be an expansion tank that supplied the village with water.

Now it is a modern three bedroom house with a 360 degree view of the surrounding fields. If you stand in the kitchen that protrudes into a field, you can see the lambs only a few meters away.

With Alexandra West in Bolton, it’s on the market for £ 375,000 – read more here.

Basically a tower in Bury

An old water tower in Bury

(Image: Rightmove / JonSimon, Bury)

The floor plan of this town house in Bury is somewhat ridiculous and reflects its lanky structure.

It extends over five floors – although there is only one room per floor on the upper floors – and is part of the popular Tower Court development.

A star of the house is the roof terrace with a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape.

One thing is certain, you don’t want to go halfway out the door and find that you left your phone in the bedroom.

JonSimon in Bury markets this house for £ 385,000 – check it out here.

Another church in Whalley Range

A converted church in the Whalley Range

(Image: Rightmove / Purplebricks)

Another renovation of the church, this time into a duplex with two bedrooms.

The listed former church building with a view of Alexandra Park now houses modern, open-plan accommodation.

This special apartment is probably the best of the whole bundle, it is located in the former circular choir – and has seven large stained glass windows.

There is an open kitchen, living and dining room on the ground floor as well as two bedrooms (with balcony) and two bathrooms upstairs.

It is being marketed by Purplebricks for £ 300,000 – see it here.

A tower house in Knutsford

A tower house in Knutsford

(Image: Savills, Knutsford)

A little further away, but no less remarkable, is this tower house in Knutsford.

The listed property is one of many in the city that was inspired by 19th century designer Richard Harding-Watt.

Five bedrooms are spread over six floors, with the majority of the living space on the lower levels.

There is also a south-facing courtyard and a kilometer-long view from the upper levels.

It is being marketed by Savills in Knutsford for £ 675,000 – read more here.

