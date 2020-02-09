From an action point of view, Quibi’s upcoming show The Fugitive seems worth a few minutes. Those who enjoyed seeing Harrison Ford as the title character may have been bristling with the thought that anything could surpass the film might be seen as battle words. But on the other hand, there are those who remember the show who might feel the same, so it gets a little bit balanced. All in all, however, it seems to make sense to get involved, provided you want to sign up for Quibi, provided people have more than one streaming network that they’re using. Now the streaming wars are in full swing and when new services come onto the market it will be interesting to see how people behave, whether they like it or not, there will be networks that show shows, that were previously streamed to other locations and there will be a constant dance between them to see where people will end up. But, in line with the show, it’s enough to believe that The Fugitive’s story gets a healthy update as the trailer shows what will obviously be the reason why Mike Russo, played by Boyd Holbrook, is classified as a suspect, when a bomb detonates in a subway and kills several people. The cell phone he is using is a sign of the time he understands how he can be linked to the disaster. This is a new take on an old story that may make this show worth seeing. Denise Petski from Deadline has more to say on the subject.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKPuomRV5C8 [/ embed]

Of course, he is hunted by a famous law officer played by Keifer Sutherland. He has already built an excellent reputation as a law enforcement officer who is not easily deterred once he gets down to business. In this case, however, it is obvious that he will compete against Tommy Lee Jones’ performance in The Fugitive because the film followed the same line and had an actor who played the same role as well. With the advent of technology and the emerging possibilities of how things evolve and how the world has evolved since the days of the film, it is easy to imagine that the show offers many more opportunities for exploration and many more opportunities for high-tech in many ways. Given that Holbrook’s character seems to be just an average person, a worker and not a doctor who could think outside the box like Richard Kimball, it will be exciting to see at what level he is operating before Law to run. Collider’s Dave Trumbore has a lot to say in his own words about the upcoming series.

At this moment, it’s exciting enough to think that The Fugitive could possibly take on a completely different feeling, given that the film gave the impression that Kimball, despite being on the run and accused of a crime he didn’t commit, did it was not not without resources or the means to preserve these resources. After all, this was a man who was highly qualified in his profession and a capable, very intelligent person who had no problems thinking outside the box and drawing conclusions that took him from one point of the case to another. Next he drove proceeded to clarify the reason why his wife had been killed and who really had. So far in the trailer it looks like Mike Russo is the average everyday person who may have some connections, but not enough to really benefit him. As long as we no longer know about the series, you cannot say how intelligent it should be, how resourceful it is and whether it is worth calling up an emergency plan that could be used in this case. In reality, most people don’t have this kind of eventuality ready. Even in the movies, it’s a little over the top to think that everyone has an action plan after being put in the very real risk of being mistaken for someone of interest. IndieWire’s Ryan Lattanzio has his own opinion when it comes to the show.

But the great thing about pushing some people into the metaphorical fire is that it allows some people to concentrate while others fold, and it’s a prediction, my own, at this point that Holbrook’s character is a lot of disorientation and the initial spark is fear that keeps him moving, but somehow finds a hidden power reserve that allows him to move forward to clear his name and find the real bomber. It should be interesting somehow.