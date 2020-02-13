Still a family. Queen Elizabeth the second has high hopes Prince HarryThe return to London is published exclusively in the new edition of Us Weekly.

The royal family’s most shocking feuds in history

“The Queen hopes that everyone will build a unified front when Harry returns to London in March – although there is still tension behind closed doors,” the source says. “It will be interesting to watch their body language and see how they are together.”

Queen Elizabeth II Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

Harry, 35, landed in Canada with his wife Meghan Markle and 9-month-old son Archie on January 21, days after the couple announced that they would step down from their royal duties.

“Harry is much happier in Canada and feels much more relaxed,” says the source. “So far, he has no regrets about moving.”

In the complicated relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry over the years

While Harry will soon be returning to London, the insider told us that he has only spoken to William, 37, “a few times” about “business matters” since he left the UK. The source added that the brothers deal with their consequences in different ways.

“Harry is more sensitive and emotional than William – he takes everything so personally. He can be quite impulsive at times,” said the source. “[William] does not allow things to come to him like Harry does. That doesn’t mean that William has a steel heart – he’s actually an incredibly loving and kind man, he just has a different way of dealing with emotions and he’s more level-headed than his brother. “

Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shutterstock

While William “confides in himself” Duchess Kate According to the source, Harry calls Meghan, 38, his “skirt” above all else.

“She knows everything about her husband and is constantly advising him,” said the source. “He first informed Meghan about the trauma he had to do with his mother’s death shortly after their meeting – it was during their trip to Africa.”

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s drama: knowing everything

To learn more about the Royals, watch the video above or get the new editions of Us Weekly at the kiosk now!

Reporting by Natalie Posner

Listen to Us Weekly’s hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us publishers break the hottest entertainment news every week!

