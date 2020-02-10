SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

131219 News photo. SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF Are libraries still important? The person pictured is librarian Angela Jowitt.

The New Plymouth Library is planning a membership campaign next year to raise awareness of the broader functions of an ancient institution.

The figures in the New Plymouth District Council’s first quarter report show that with 22,647 library members, membership is currently below the target of 28,500.

But that’s based on an older number before inactive members were removed, and the numbers have grown steadily since, says Angela Jowitt, Puke Ariki Collections, Access and Digital Lead.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

131219 News photo. SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF Are libraries still important? The person pictured is librarian Angela Jowitt.

In July 2018, 6060 inactive memberships were eliminated and in August this year the number of active members – those who have used their card in the past two years – was 20,984.

“Since then, the number of library members has increased from 100 to 300 per month per month. Our total number of members is currently 22,793.”

CONTINUE READING:

* Taranaki libraries report that more books are being borrowed

* The changing face of the musical landscape as the Taranaki library sells CDs

* Forget books, libraries are all about people

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

131219 News photo. SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF Are libraries still important? The person pictured is librarian Angela Jowitt.

The member initiative planned for May is still being planned.

“There are many things that could be of interest to people who are not currently members and who may not know about them,” she said.

This includes the development of a technical laboratory next year with a 3D printer and VR devices as well as an online streaming service with documentation.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

131219 News photo. SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF Are libraries still important? The person pictured is librarian Angela Jowitt.

But there are still loyal lenders, she added.

“Although e-books and e-audiobooks – at some point people said they would be the end of the physical book, we don’t find that at all.”

You are aiming for a total of 795,000 items to be borrowed annually and are on course and on an upward trend with 216,051 items lent from July to September.

The total circulation – including print and e-collection – decreased continuously compared to the 2013/14 financial year, but rose again for the financial year ended in June 2019.

The libraries – including the smaller centers in Bell Block, Inglewood, Oakura, Urenui and Waitara and the mobile library – contain approximately 205,440 books and more than 42,000 e-books.

In the past fiscal year, the Puke Ariki library and museum, as well as community libraries and mobile services, cost $ 4.8 million.

“It is changing more and more to become a flexible space that meets all types of needs,” says Jowitt. “Libraries are incredibly important in the community because they provide access to information.

“It’s about going with the times.”

Regular patron Faye Magee loves it.

“I usually get two books at the same time,” she says.

“It keeps people up to date with their interests and reading and provides information.”

Another patron, who did not want to be named, said it was very child-friendly to speak as a grandparent.

“It’s one of the places where democracy really works; everyone shares,” he said.

“It keeps people in touch with what’s going on culturally, not just here, but around the world.”