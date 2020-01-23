advertisement

The Sheriff office in Mendocino County is asking for public help in identifying a man who was killed Sunday after being hit by a pickup truck while reportedly on Highway 101 just south of Ukiah

According to the California Highway Patrol, the unidentified pedestrian was hit by a 22-year-old man from Fresno County who drove north around 10:30 pm with a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck near Burke Hill. January 19th. The driver reportedly met a man who was walking in the northern lanes of the highway and who then “went west, directly into the path of the Ford.”

The driver braked and turned to the left to prevent the pedestrian from being hit, but could not prevent a collision. The pedestrian, only described as an adult man with name, age and place of residence unknown, was declared dead on the spot. From Thursday the man remained unknown.

advertisement

The MCSO described the pedestrian as possibly a Spanish man, probably between 18 and 25 years old, 5-2 to 5-5, around 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He wore “black Nike low tennis shoes, black jogger-like pants, a two-tone gray Reebok hooded sweatshirt and a light gray short-sleeved shirt with a pink flamingo print.”

The pedestrian had no identification and the MCSO asks “anyone who could recognize the description or who could have information to call his dispatch center at 707-463-4086, or the coroner’s office at 707-463- 4421. The sheriff’s office would like to contact the relatives of the deceased and return his remains to his family. “

advertisement