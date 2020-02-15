After the Toronto police refused to do so for the first time, it confirmed this week that some officials have used a powerful new facial recognition technology called Clearview AI.

According to reports released, Mark Saunders, Toronto’s chief of police, only became aware of the use of the technology by officials less than two weeks ago after a star reporter asked. He has ordered them to stop using it until the police can do what a police spokesman calls “full review.”

Face recognition technology is able to search the Internet and use a photo to display detailed information about a person.

Welcome to Toronto’s surveillance state.

Clearview AI is not the only technology used by the Toronto police to secretly record and identify potential suspects and intercept cellular phone communications without the need for a warrant.

The Toronto police also use a device called StingRay, which allows the police to track people’s whereabouts and communications on their phones.

Shortly after the former Ontario government, Kathleen Wynne, decided to regulate the practice of random road checks, popularly known as carding, Saunders said he needed to “find an option B”. Surveillance technology seems to be this option, and it seems that has been used quietly.

The Toronto Police Services Board (TPSB) does not appear to have been kept up to date with the use of StingRay technology. The Toronto Tonons first became aware of this sniffing equipment through media reports. Even after media reports, the board members asked no questions – at least not at the regular monthly public meetings.

On the other hand, between 2017 and 2019, the board received several rather sketchy but reassuring reports about buying facial recognition technology. This was preceded by a pilot project that was reportedly carried out between September 2014 and September 2015. However, the police agency has provided virtually no information or independent reviews.

There was no public consultation or effort to develop a policy prior to approving the purchase of equipment from the U.S.-based NEC Corporation. The same province that had insisted on introducing a mandatory carding scheme gave the Toronto Police $ 1.6 million from their police modernization fund to buy equipment.

There is also no publicly available information from the police about how devices are used or how the data collected is stored and accessed. There is also no information about what is done with data captured by innocent viewers – despite extensive research showing that the technology is not entirely reliable. It cannot always recognize facial images taken from different angles or under different lighting conditions. There is therefore a high risk of mismatches, especially for blacks and other colored people. Reliability issues have prompted the city of San Francisco to ban the use of facial recognition technologies by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

In Toronto, the lack of dealings among the board of directors with police service interest in technology contrasts sharply with its response to the introduction of video surveillance devices almost a decade ago.

At that time, a series of meetings on video surveillance equipment took place. The public had the opportunity to ask questions. Based on these meetings, the board developed a policy that even governed the pilot project and required an independent assessment before any further work could be done.

The service now compares people’s faces with images in its wanted database without supervision or supervision by the public. There is only assurance in Chef Saunders’ report on facial recognition technology at the board meeting on May 30, 2019. It says that the tools used do not scan crowds and are “only used lawfully under the Criminal Code.”

Saunders also said in his report that the police service cleared the privacy concerns in consultation with senior officials from the prosecutor’s office, the provincial attorney general, and the armed forces’ internal legal adviser.

Typically, it is Ontario’s Freedom of Information and Privacy Officer who provides advice and helps develop policies and procedures for protecting the privacy of individuals from police gathering information. Saunders’ report does not explain the deviation from this practice.

There is also no concrete evidence to support the claim that the system has proven to be “very useful, effective and efficient in identifying potential suspects”.

According to the report, the Toronto police conducted 1516 searches between March 22, 2018 and December 31, 2018, using approximately 5,000 still images and video images of “suspects” from different sources. These images were compared to the 1.5 million mug shots stored in the police database. The “potential” suspects were then manually analyzed by the police.

However, Saunders can’t say exactly how many arrests were caused by the use of this technology, which was operated by a dedicated team that had received face-to-face and identification training prior to the pilot in the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Service at Clarksburg , West Virginia.

There are several reasons why this should be a serious problem for the public and why the Board of Directors needs to re-examine its extremely superficial decisions on the subject.

Despite research showing that the software is not completely reliable, there are serious privacy issues.

For example, it is not clear how to select still images and video images taken from different sources. The May 2019 report does not describe the process. Are these images randomly selected because of a superficial similarity? What else is done with the images that are rejected? There is a similar problem with the random and broad nature of the secret recording of cellular phone communication.

The use of the technology also raises questions about the exchange of private information between police forces, as criminal activities that go beyond local jurisdictions are investigated by joint task forces and officers from various police departments.

Around the same time that Toronto started its pilot project, the RCMP was considering expanding its arsenal of identification systems, which until then had mainly been based on fingerprints, to include facial recognition technology.

The RCMP has been working to replace its existing nationwide automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) with a new system that, according to the motherboard, can “analyze and capture faces, fingerprints, handprints, tattoos, scars and irises”.

With federal laws making it easier for federal agencies such as the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency to share information, there is interest in a system that improves what is known as “interoperability” in Canadian and US law enforcement circles. The RCMP wants a system that improves interoperability not only between Canadian law enforcement agencies, but also with its international partners such as the FBI.

How will the Toronto police force, as Canada’s largest local law enforcement agency, remain immune to these major developments? Just as the current AFIS database is national, will its replacement – a far more ambitious biometric system – also be national? What scope will the use of this technology have?

One of Saunder’s early justifications for carding was its usefulness in dealing with national security. This is a very different area of ​​policing than a criminal investigation, which Saunders says is the only purpose for which facial recognition technologies are used in Toronto.

What is the guarantee that the technology will not be used to deal with border security issues or to express civil disagreements such as protests and demonstrations?

The Toronto Police Services Board is required to exercise oversight that it has failed to do.

