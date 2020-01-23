The province responds to the municipality's Charter City offer

advertisement

Province to enter development costs

I saw your piece this morning about the Toronto bid for Charter City status (NOW, January 16-22) and wanted to base the basis on an important point of clarity. Specifically this part: “Officially, the added density was to pay for all those great ideas that the Ford government has for transit in Toronto. But the province has also withdrawn the power of the city by requiring developers to pay for community infrastructure such as parks, libraries, and childcare as part of the approval of their projects. “

As part of More Homes, More Choice: the Housing Stock Action Plan in Ontario, we have announced the development of a community benefit that will take politics out of planning. This new charge will be used to finance growth cost-related capital costs for important community benefits such as parks, libraries, and sports fields. We are convinced that growth must pay for growth – and the creation of a new community benefit will do exactly that.

We have actively consulted with the Association of Ontario Municipalities, the City of Toronto, stakeholders and technical experts in finalizing this new community benefit tax.

Julie O’Driscoll

Director of communication,

Office of the dear Steve Clark,

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Follow the money on Charter City

The way to enrich the Toronto budget should not only be through taxes that can be won by Charter City status. More than anything else, it should be done by making the procurement process for municipal infrastructure projects fair and transparent.

It would be super great if NOW with Mayor John Tory would follow up on his efforts to ensure the fair costs of projects.

Maria Shalatska, Toronto

Who killed Transit City?

Check again who stopped Transit City. As a reminder, it was Rob Ford, not the McGuinty government, although David Miller disagreed.

Peggy Lathwell, Toronto

Neil Peart was one of the big ones

Re Neil Peart 1952-2020 (NOW, January 16-22).

It’s hard to explain why we feel a sense of loss for a person we didn’t know personally, but this is ingrained in us when we lose our musical heroes.

Neil Peart’s legacy will live forever, brought to life every time someone is moved by a Rush number. RIP to one of the best drummers of all time.

Lonely Vagabond, Toronto

Rush are the native heroes of Toronto

More than anything musical – which is extraordinary – Rush are really nice people who have made a choice to work their success from the place we all call home. Their work is enormously respected by the many who love our place of residence. They are a model to follow.

Darrell R., From nowtoronto.com

Clemency acts in black pain

It is clear that Radheyan Simonpillai does not think that Clemency (online NOW, January 16) is “looking for sympathy for a demographic group that thinks Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin had their own destiny,” as he states in his review of Just Mercy . . (Online NOW, January 7). He is not aware that there is a huge demographic group that wants to see black pain and black death, that is what Clemency is dealing with, just like the hard, numb black woman. But he is reassured because, unlike Just Mercy, blacks are flawed. Simonpillai does not realize that his prejudices are apparent.

NourbeSe Philip, From nowtoronto.com

Read this letter

For years I have written to NOW’s letters to the editor, and unfortunately never published. I just wonder what the lucky ones do to be published? If you make a grammatical mistake, or miss the mathematical precision of a perfect sentence structure with a bit of humor, does that automatically send you to the run-on sentence of rejection?

Jack Saltzberg, Toronto

.

