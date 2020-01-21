advertisement

A prospective nurse, who had more than twice as much alcohol at the wheel, was banished from the streets after being “aggressive and abusive” against police officers.

Nicola Daniels, 32, claims that her skirt “flew up” when she was arrested, causing her to feel “bare” and outraged.

advertisement

The mother of a Bolton man was stopped by the police at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday 21 December.

A policeman saw her chase another car in her Mini Cooper in downtown Bolton, so he followed the vehicle.

But Daniels tried to avoid the police and turned into a dark parking lot where she turned off the lights.

Prosecutor Martha Dowd said a police officer came up to the vehicle and smelled alcohol on the accused.

She told the police that she had consumed alcohol “about three hours ago”.

Daniels then failed a roadside breath test and a subsequent measurement showed that she had exceeded the double limit for driving with drinks.

Nicola Daniels was not allowed to drive for 14 months

It read 76 micrograms – the legal limit is 35.

“The defendant was arrested for driving with excessive alcohol and became aggressive and abusive to police officers,” added the prosecutor.

“She was escorted to a police vehicle, but then tried to free herself.

“She was taken to a detention suite and asked for further reading.

Read more about the latest top stories

“The first reading she gave was small and insufficient, and she was told that she would have to submit another reading.

“She didn’t deliver it and failed the attempt. She stated that she didn’t do it on purpose, but the second time she failed to blow up a reasonable amount.

“She was a hindrance to the police and was told how the failure to take the test worked.”

Nicole Daniels was prohibited from driving at Manchester Magistrates’ Court

(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

It was also found that Daniels has no insurance for the car.

As a defense attorney, Rahil Khan said his client, who had no prior convictions, could not insure the Mini because “it was Christmas time”.

He said she was with her mother when she decided to drive the short distance home, but was stopped by the police.

“When she was arrested, she was wearing a short skirt and boots,” added Mr. Khan.

“The short skirt flies up and she feels exposed to the four police officers.

“She was handcuffed and suffered from this outrage.”

Mr. Khan said that his client was then taken to the police station, where she became “emotional” and started hyperventilating.

We have our own Facebook group that deals with legal proceedings in Greater Manchester.

For the latest reports on lawsuits and convictions, join the group here.

Visit here to download our app and get the latest news.

He said it was not an “intentional refusal” to do the test on your part.

“She totally regrets her behavior,” said the defender.

“She is no longer working because she is studying nursing for three years and is the sole nurse of her son.”

Daniels of Whalley Avenue in Bolton pleaded guilty to not providing a sample for analysis and use of a motor vehicle on Tuesday (January 21) on a non-liability street at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

She was sentenced to a 14-month driver’s license.

She was fined £ 180 and had to pay court costs of £ 117.

advertisement