The misery of Sunday cancellation that has plagued Northern Rail passengers for over a year is coming to an end – or at least is improving.

The dispute over working hours – a major cause of Sunday cancellations that resulted in the termination of 120 services on bad days – was finally settled after the bosses reached an agreement with the drivers’ union.

It will be a relief for commuters who have also dealt with almost 18 months of upheaval on weekdays and cancellations due to strike action, inadequate infrastructure and engineering.

The cancellations on Sunday were particularly frustrating for the passengers, as they were only confirmed the Friday before, when the chiefs of the north got a clear picture of who was available for work.

The Sunday problem arose from a mismatch between driver availability and the schedule.

Arriva Rail North, whose term at the head of Northern ends in March when the franchise becomes public property, claims to have inherited these employment agreements when the franchise was acquired.

This meant that the management team had to adjust the Sunday schedule every week based on the crew’s duty rosters.

Northern insists that they do not “lightly” cancel the services and select them carefully to minimize the impact on customers.

Is this the end of Northern’s Sunday cancellations?

(Image: MEN)

A spokesman said, “On each of the routes affected, our customers had a number of alternative options, including other northern services, other operator trains, or rail replacement road transportation.”

He added: “We appreciate our drivers voting for this new proposal.

“From mid-January, all elements of the proposal were implemented, including points that led to a more stable Sunday service on the small number of routes in the northwest where cancellations were made.

“We worked with our driver representatives for over 18 months to develop this plan. This result is only the first step on our way to an improved and more resilient way of working for our drivers for the benefit of our customers. ”

It’s a positive move – but commuters should be prepared for more problems.

This is because technical work continues – and also the existence of a network that experts say is not appropriate.

Until, for example, platforms 15 and 16 at Piccadilly station receive approval and the Castlefield corridor is equipped for capacity, experts believe that the infrastructure will not support the commuter timetable in Greater Manchester.

Keith Richmond of ASLEF, the train drivers’ union, said: “At the end of last month, ASLEF agreed to launch a productivity agreement with Arriva Rail North that would provide more drivers for Sunday’s work in North West England.

“Passengers are now seeing an improvement in the company’s services.”