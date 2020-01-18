The prize goes to ... - The Hindu

advertisement

The Karnataka State Film Awards have been announced. And it’s no surprise to see director P Shehsadri’s name on the winning list again. He won the Puttanna Kanagal Award for Lifetime Achievement as a director.

A postgraduate in Kannada’s literature, Sheshadri did a brief period as a journalist before going to the cinema and has made countless series, documentaries and tele-films.

Sheshadri makes films on contemporary issues and received national and international recognition for most of his films.

Sheshadri had previously received the Puttanna Kanagal Award from the Karnataka Film Directors’ Association in 1993, when he worked as an associated director for Chinnari Mutta of TS Nagabharana.

Sheshadri followed in the footsteps of Kanagal – his films were mostly based on literary works. Five films from Sheshadri, including Munnudi, Bettada Jeeva, Mohanadasa Bheti, are also based on literary works.

Regarding winning the prize, a delighted Sheshadri said: “It is a moment of mixed feelings. I am both happy and ashamed in a way and humbly accept the honor that has been given to me. I dedicate this prize to all artists and technicians who have worked with me and helped me grow as a film maker. ”

He has another reason to celebrate when his latest film, Mookajjiya Kanasugalu, not only crossed 50 days in theaters, but also won the Best Screenplay Award.

After 45 years working as an actor in the Kannada film industry, the television director, producer, J Krishnappa Srinivasa Murthy won the prestigious Dr. Rajkumar Award. He has conquered a place for himself in the Kannada cinema by tracing historical and emotional characters and is one of the most sought after artists in the industry.

Who can forget his debut in Hemavathi, directed by the legendary Siddalingaiah in 1977? The film was a love story between cupboards. The actor has received laurels in the past for his acting performance in Kavirathna Kalidasa and Hosa Belaku, both at Rajkumar.

Rajkumar and Sreenivasa Murthy not only shared the screen but also a close friendship.

Srinivasa Murthy also produced films with his friend Jai Jagadish and produced series about the lives of poets and saints of Karnataka.

Regarding the award of the prize, he said: “I should have received this prize a long time ago. I’m glad I got it after 43 years. It is a huge moment for me. ”

Raghavendra Rajkumar is completely smiled after winning the Best Actor Award for his role in Ammana Mane, directed by Nikhil Manjoo. The film was the first actor after a 15-year break from the industry.

After Pakkadamane Hudugi, directed by MS Rajashekar in 2004, he did not act because of health problems. You can say that Ammana Mane gave the actor a new life in films.

Raaganna, as he is popularly known, dedicated this prize to Nikhil. “Winning a prize is something else. I was scared to return to movies because of my health problems. Returning to the screen is just like a player playing his second innings. This prize increases my responsibility as an actor, “says Raaganna, who also wished his parents were around to share his joy. Raganna will then be seen with Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru.

Cinematographer BS Basavaraj is the winner of the Dr. Vishnuvardhan Award.

A product of Karnataka’s premiere film institute from the 60s, Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic, Basavaraj has collaborated with cinematographers such as VK Murthy, Rajendra Malone and DV Rajaram. He has also worked as a DOP with Puttanna Kanagal, Siddalingiah, TS Nagabharana, V Somashekar and Phani Ramachandra.

Basavaraj did not limit himself to Kannada films, but has worked in other languages.

He is known for his picturesque visuals in Kanagals ’Manasa Sarovara and for capturing the essence of Malnad in Amrutha Ghalige.

He has assisted his teacher-mentor, DV Rajaram in Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu.

Basavaraj is also a documentary maker and has made documentaries about cinematographers, including RNK Prasad, DV Rajaram and filmmaker N Lakshminarayan. Now he plans to make a documentary about Govind Nihalani.

A glance at the list of Karnataka State Film Awards shows a predominance of unusual films. Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasargod, Koduge Ramanna Rai, Ondalla Eradalla, Ammachiyemba Nenapu, Aa Karala Rathri, Santa Kavi Kanakadasara Ramadhanya, Ondalla Eradalla, Bayalatada Bheemanna, Choorikatte are among the films that have received awards in various sections.

On the other hand, Nathicharami was directed by Manjunatha Somakeshava Reddy (Mansore), who won five National Prizes, not in a State Prize category. This has led to eyebrows in the Kannada film industry.

