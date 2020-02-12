Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were put to rest. The father and daughter were buried at a private family church service last week in Orange County near their family home. According to the Los Angeles Times, a death certificate for Bryant took place that his “final disposition” took place on February 7th at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar. It was originally intended for the Westwood Village Memorial Park, although this has changed.

A memorial to Bryant and his daughter is scheduled for February 24th at the Staples Center. Tickets are given based on availability and are expected to be a very popular item in the Los Angeles area.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, posted another emotional message on Instagram on Monday about the loss of her husband and daughter.

“I refused to put my feelings into words. My brain refused to accept that both Kobe and Gigi were gone,” Bryant wrote. “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

In the days after the crash last month, she asked fans to help the families of the other victims of the crash through the MambaOnThree fund of the Mamba Sports Foundation. She also encouraged donations to directly promote the couple’s legacy in youth sports through the Mamba Sports Foundation.

Along with Bryant and his daughter, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan were the other seven victims of the January 26 crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Although engine damage has been ruled out, what they found raised concerns about the possibility of future accidents.

Around 10 a.m. local time, the Sikorsky S76-B helicopter crashed against a mountain slope, which is probably due to the foggy conditions and poor visibility. Before the crash, the vehicle reached Burbank, where it was forced to circle the Los Angeles Zoo for 11 minutes while waiting for the air traffic controllers to give the all-clear. While the LAPD stopped flights this morning due to cloudy conditions, private jets and other helicopters were reported to be flying through the area.