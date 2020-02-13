ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Former Headmasters Mark Bowden [left], Barry Finch, Graeme McFadyen, and current Headmistress Nicola Ngarewa reflect on their responsibilities at Spotswood College.

All three of the former alumni of Spotswood College and its current principal have one thing in common: they can’t let go of the school they love.

They all come back to school on Easter weekend to celebrate the college’s 60th anniversary, which starts on April 10th with a microphone and ends on April 12th with a barbecue and sports day against current and former students.

The current headmistress Nicola Ngarewa was supported by the three former headmasters Barry Finch, Graeme McFadyen and Mark Bowden during their almost two years of service.

“I have worked with and cared for Barry, Graham and Mark in the past. I appreciate many of my opportunities because of their continued support.

“They are and remain an important part of the Spotswood College family.”

CONTINUE READING:

* Taranaki director appointed to head the country’s Teaching Council.

* Community Key part of the lesson for New Plymouths Spotswood College students

* The Taranaki High School move to transform education as we know it

ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

The current headmaster Nicola Ngarewa was supported and cared for by the three former heads of Spotswood College who are still alive.

Ngarewa is the first female headmistress to head the college, which she called “great honor and privilege.” It was hired by Barry Finch, the oldest living former headmaster, who headed the school for 16 years from 1987 to 2002.

Finch said he was hired by Alex McPhail, who was the first director of Spotswood College and headed the school from 1960 to 1977 when Evan Thomas took the role and continued until 1987.

“Alex McPhail basically made me an offer that I couldn’t refuse and I moved to Spotswood and one way or another I never wanted to go,” said Finch.

“It was a great school and it is still a great school.”

ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Barry Finch has a strong presence in the college community.

Under the direction of Finch, the school built a school-based marae and facility for special needs, which was the largest in the country at the time.

Finch still goes to school every week to check in and loves being part of the Spotswood College community.

Graeme McFadyen took over from Finch from 2003 to 2010, saying it was one of the most exciting periods in his professional life.

“I really loved my seven years of school at Spotswood College.

“It was the ability that gave me the position to influence learning situations for young people and to be involved in their lives and to challenge and encourage teachers to be more effective than teachers.”

ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Graeme McFadyen says that one of the most exciting phases of his career was being a director at Spotswood College.

During his time, the school developed performing arts and offered a number of different subjects, including dance, beauty therapy, and auto classes.

“We created a school that young people and teachers were happy to be separated from.”

When McFadyen resigned in 2010, Mark Bowden gave up his eight-year role as headmaster at Opunake High School to take the lead.

“I loved being the headmaster,” said Bowden.

“It once again confirmed to me what is important for learning and how important education and learning are with relationship-based activities.”

ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Mark Bowden says it’s important that people get involved in the anniversary to reconnect.

In 2018, Bowden decided it was time for a new person to take on the role when education started to change in terms of technology and teaching strategies.

“It was time for a new person to take on this challenge. And this new person is really doing very, very well.”

He said the anniversary was important because it allowed old classmates to reconnect.

“You discover what people did and where they were and what exciting things they did, but you actually discover that some things never change.”

* To participate in Spotswood College’s 60th Anniversary, attendees must register before March 31, either by completing a form at the college or at www.spotswoodcollegealumni.co.nz