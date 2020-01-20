The Pride of Manchester Awards are back in 2020 - we need your help to celebrate the unsung heroes of our region

advertisement

The Pride of Manchester Awards are back in 2020 – and we want you to help celebrate the unsung heroes of our region with your help.

Last year, as part of the Pride of Britain Awards, the Manchester Evening News brought the star-studded regional event to our city for the first time.

It was an incredible, uplifting night of tears, joy, and laughter as our heroes rubbed shoulders with Manchester’s stars.

That’s why we’re excited to partner with The Mirror and TSB again to host this glittering red carpet event hosted by former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh.

Greater Manchester can be found everywhere in terms of courage, compassion, resilience and generosity.

These awards underline this spirit.

They are our chance to honor the extraordinary commitment of people who make our region so special.

MEN. Editor-in-chief Darren Thwaites at last year’s event

(Image: Vincent Cole)

From bravery in the face of adversity to instinctive acts of courage, we want to put the spotlight on so-called normal people who do extraordinary things.

It could be a neighbor who has shown tireless engagement in the community, or a friend who has made a great sacrifice for others.

When we tell their stories, we shout loudly and proudly of the values ​​and character that shape our region.

The winners will be automatically judged by the Pride of Britain national jury.

They may even appear at the television awards we are so familiar with.

Different categories are open for nominations. Click here for information.

Click here to read the inspiring stories of last year’s winners.

In pictures: Last year’s Pride of Manchester Awards

A jury will review all nominations and our selected winners will be invited to a fabulous awards ceremony in Manchester.

Campaigns like this could not take place without the support of our partners, and we are very grateful for the support TSB has provided for both this regional event and Pride of Britain at the national level.

We are also proud to work with our national newspaper colleagues at The Mirror who have pioneered Pride of Britain and made it a national institution.

The Pride of Manchester Awards 2020

(Image: M.E.N.)

And as the leading publisher in the region, we are delighted to once again mark these awards with our own Manchester stamp.

We know that we will be inspired by more amazing stories and incredible people.

Please help us identify the unsung heroes who deserve our recognition and praise.

For details on the nomination, click here.

