The president of Mexico hopes to raffle the presidential jet

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced the latest in a series of desperate ideas to sell the official jet of his predecessor, which he believes is too luxurious for a country where half of the people live in poverty.

Lopez Obrador said he is considering raffling the plane by selling six million lottery tickets for $ 25 each.

He offered to use one year of free usage time in case the winner of the lottery-like scheme does not have the money to operate the jet.

Mexican Twitter users quickly made the proposal a trending subject.

VECTAS / GETTY HECTOR

Mexico’s presidential plane Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

People put ideas about where they would park the huge jet if they won (note: in the garden, because it doesn’t fit in the garage), what kind of parties they would give on board (beer-filled trips to the Super Bowl seemed popular) and what colors they would paint (a user suggested bright purple.) What they would do with it if they won, the most popular idea seemed to change it to a stationary restaurant or taco stand.

Lopez Obrador has four other ideas for the sale of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, after the US $ 130 million (NZ $ 196 million) jet after a year of selling on an American runway could not find a buyer where it sold about US $ 1, 5 million in maintenance costs.

He has not yet said if he is considering a garden sale, but suggested that no idea is excluded.

“Help me,” he begged reporters at his morning news conference, apparently struggling for ways to get off the plane.

He said he had met businessmen looking for ideas on how to get rid of the white elephant.

The jet is expensive to use and is now configured to carry only 80 people, albeit with a full presidential suite with a bedroom and private bathroom; experts say it would be too expensive to reconfigure in a commercial aircraft that normally carries as many as 300 passengers.

The austerity-oriented president flies in the tourist class, has turned the luxury presidential compound into an art center and promised never to set foot on the jet that his predecessor bought.

He has proposed exchanging the aircraft for medical equipment in the US, or selling it in shares to a group of businessmen for executive incentive programs. He also offered to rent it out by the hour, hoping to pay off the rest of the outstanding loans on the plane.

