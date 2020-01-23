advertisement

The Presidency is working on a new policy and it is an important policy that will hopefully put an end to corruption in Nigeria. That is why the Presidency has asked that we not have to worry about “speculation” of the planned imposition of visa restrictions on some African countries, including Nigeria by President Donald Trump.

On Monday, we announced that President Trump is planning to add seven countries to his list of travel bans to limit the flow of immigrants and visitors to the US, with affected countries, including Nigeria.

In response to the not so good news, the Presidency issued a statement through its spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, which describe the report as mere speculation, Premium Times reports. He said:

Yes, we have read the news that the Trump government plans to add a large number of African, Asian and Eastern European countries to its list of travel restrictions, as reported by the US media. We are not going to respond to speculation. We urge you to wait until we see what unfolds under the new policy, scope, scope, implications and consequences before we respond.

