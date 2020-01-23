The presentation continues the miracle of Christmas - The B.C. Catholic

advertisement

First reading: Template 3: 1-4

Second reading: Have 2: 10-11, 13b-18

Reading the Gospel: Lk 2: 22-40

In this Sunday’s gospel reading, Mary and Joseph offer an offering to the Lord in obedience to the old law.

Sacrifice is the sacrifice of a victim to God to acknowledge his supreme rule and our total dependence on him. It gives God something precious that makes it holy. Sacrifice is the highest form of worship.

“Sanctify me every firstborn who opens the womb among the Israelites, both man and animal, for it is mine,” God told Moses. “I dedicated them to myself the day I killed all the firstborn in the land of Egypt.”

God also ordered a woman to be cleansed 40 days after the birth of a son, to offer a lamb for a holocaust (if she could afford it) and a dove or a turtledove for a sin offering.

Now Joseph was the legal father of Jesus, but Jesus was God the Son: he did not have to be consecrated to God. The letter to the Hebrews says that Christ came into the world, and instead of “sacrificing and sacrificing,” he said to God, “Behold, I am coming to do your will.”

Mary did not have to be purified either. Gabriel had called her “full of grace,” and in 1854 the Church declared that her son had kept her “immune to all stains of original sin.”

Then why did Mary and Joseph offer their son to God? Why did Mary undergo the purification ritual? The answer is that Jesus “must become like his brothers and sisters in every respect.”

Sunday’s Presentation Festival continues the miracle of Christmas by emphasizing how fully God became human. Christ is not ashamed to call us his “brothers and sisters.”

By taking on human nature, Christ even assumed our sins, atoning for them through the sacrifice of his own body. And when the soldier’s lance pierced his side, a “sword” pierced Mary’s heart.

In mass, instead of lambs, we offer Christ to his father himself. John the Baptist called Christ the “Lamb of God”. That is why we say: “Lamb of God, you take away the sins of the world; have mercy on us.” And immediately afterwards the priest holds up the body of Christ, looking like a broken piece of bread, and says: of God, who takes away the sins of the world. “The sacrifice is still an integral part of our religion.

Now the catechism of the Catholic Church says that God the Son “became man so that we could become God.” The Son of God, “who wanted to make us sharers in his divinity, took our nature so that he, made man, could make men gods.” Indeed, God made us “divine.”

It is then appropriate that during Mass we make the same sacrifice that Christ has made: the sacrifice of ourselves. “Here I am,” says Jesus, “and the children that God has given me.”

The sacrifices of the old law could never take away sins. The prophet Malachi said that only after God had cleansed the descendants of Levi “as gold and silver” could they make sacrifices to the Lord “in righteousness”, thereby “pleasing the Lord.”

“Because as a sacrifice you do not sacrifice delight; you would refuse a burnt offering from me, “says the psalm. “My sacrifice, a repentant spirit; you will not reject a humble, repentant heart. In your goodness, show favor to Zion; rebuild the walls of Jerusalem. Then you will be satisfied with legal sacrifice, holocausts offered on your altar. “

God became man and sacrificed himself to his father like a lamb. Christ has “known” us and made us his brothers and sisters. Can we now make a sacrifice that pleases God?

As the priest blesses the candles this Sunday, with Simeon let’s recognize Christ as the “light” of the nations. While the priest holds up the host and says, “See the Lamb of God,” let Simeon exclaim, “My eyes have seen your salvation.”

