A few days ago a group of local Shakespearians had their annual meet-and-read-and-eat-and-share-the-bruit-of-the-day: “Who loses and who wins, who is there, who is out / And take on the mystery of things / As if we were God’s spies; and we will wear out / Pack in a walled prison and sects of great ones / that ebb and flow like the moon. “

That’s Lear and his heartbreaking fantasy of reconciliation with his daughter Cordelia in Act 5, the act that some of us almost wished Shakespeare didn’t write about, because he kills them both, as the logic of the tragedy requires.

Our script for this evening was fortunately The Tempest. The first Folio edition mentions it as a romance. I bet you have just quoted one of the two most memorable passages of the piece, innocent Miranda’s “O brave new world that has such people in it,” while she looks at Prince (of course) Ferdinand. Miranda is 15 years old, 12 years on a desert island with Prospero and his cruel slave, Caliban.

Given the universal stench of our current national political sphere and international military whims, this American cultural moment let me freely associate with some early rules in The Tempest. Prospero, appropriated and exiled Duke of Milan, tells his dedicated, innocently bored daughter Miranda about how his nasty brother Alonso screwed him out of his duchy.

It is a long lecture, dramatically boring and therefore challenging. Some directors step up with Miranda, leaning confidently against her sitting dad’s knee, periodically plunging away, which annoys the old man: “Are you going to see me?” “Sir, very thoughtful.” … “You are not present.” “Oh good sir, I do.”

The staging is a comical reference to Lear’s tragic tableau trying to kneel in repentance for his doomed, devoted daughter Cordelia, who holds him back, “Oh, my lord, don’t kneel” before that play rises to its horrendous climax. – Harold Goddard, one of my two favorite guides for Shakespeare, considers the two scenes to be complementary, with The Tempest, the later play, even without writing the earlier King Lear, which suggests a happy ending.

About 50 lines in his hurt story, Prospero disguises his own executive fecklessness so that he could devote himself to “the liberal arts, … be transported / and included in secret studies.” – Does Faustian, or Masonic, or Skull and Bones, or Dubya play golf while Cheney and Condi invade Iraq. – Top man asleep at the switch. What is happening?

The fraudster cheats on the system.

Take it easy and let Prospero’s old lingo express timeless political practices: “Once you are perfected how to grant suits, / How to deny them, who’s advance and who / to throw waste for (surplus brother Alonso) newly made / The beings that were mine, I say – whether they changed / Or else newly formed, with both the key / of officer and office, put all hearts in the right state / In what tone did his ear like … “

Take a moment to let our contemporary names pass by: 1) Manafort, 2) Flynn, 3) Cohen, 4) Giuliani, 5) Kilimnik, 6) Stone, 7) Gates, 8) Papadopoulos, 9) AG Barr 10) US Senator Graham, 11) Cipollone, 12) Mulvaney, 13) “Moscow Mitch” McConnell, 14) John F. Kelly, 15) Mad Dog Mattis, 16) DeVos, 17) Quondam Senator Sessions, 18) shirt- sleeve Senator Jim Jordan, 19). . .

You could make a fridge-door magnet game, where the numbered, lick-spit names are linked to the tyrannical behavioral traits Prospero mentions. Example: “making waste for over-topping” suggests #s 15.16.18. “Put all hearts in good condition / To what extent his ear pleased …” suggests #s 1 to 19 (Thu 15 and 16 left the band in mid-coral).

Prospero now shouts, and even soft, bored Miranda becomes satirical: “Your story, sir, would cure deafness.” Yet his story today is grimly suggestive. His overwhelming brother Alonso “connected” with the King of Naples, “to pay him an annual tribute, to pay homage to his crown, and to bend his duchy (Prospero), but without bending … For the most ignorant stoops. ” – D.J. Trump says, “My people came to me … Then Coats came to me and some others say they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia … I’ll say this, I see no reason why it should be that way. “” (Politico, 7/16/18) Ignoble stooping.

–Still & luckily The Tempest is a romance / comedy. Amazingly, Papa Prospero favors Miranda’s marriage to Ferdinand, who in due course becomes king of Naples and, by marriage, ruler of Milan. No more rumors about war. Repentance and forgiveness where each is due.

Isn’t it nice to think that?

In a democracy, the restorative magic is the right to vote.

Hmm.

Like most Americans nowadays, JM lives on a mountain ridge. –Itsallgood1776@gmail.com

