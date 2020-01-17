The Premier League calls on referees to report red card repetitions National Sports

advertisement

LONDON (AP) – The Premier League has advised its umpires to monitor sideline activity to make a final decision on red card decisions.

In 22 rounds of the first Premier League season with video ratings, the referees never went to the screens to watch the reps after being instructed to use them sparingly. Instead, the referees relied on the video assistant referee’s feedback in a London control room.

However, at a meeting of Premier League referees this week, officials were reminded that if VAR suggests converting a yellow card to a red card or a red card to a referee review area, they should go to the so-called “referee review area” to convert a yellow card.

In games in other European competitions such as the Champions League, it was more common for referees to see reruns in the stadium.

