LONDON – It’s hard to exaggerate the impact of the Corbyn era on the Jewish community in Britain, especially on the large swaths that consider themselves to be leftist and liberal. Anti-Semitism not only affected the Labor Party, but also seemed to take control of its structures. Many Jews felt effectively driven out of their political homeland; The trauma is still being processed.

So it was expected that the much-anticipated Labor leadership hustings organized by the Jewish Labor Movement – a party member that has refused to campaign for the entire party in the last election – have been violent Event would be.

The event was sold out within an hour and was moved to a much larger room in a synagogue in north London. The 750 participants were warned not to “boo, heckle, or interrupt” before the process started. According to rumors that were circulating in the crowd before the event, Jewish Voice for Labor – the far left front group formed to protect the party from allegations of anti-Semitism – could stage an intervention.

Corbyn speaks on February 5, 2020 at the House of Commons in central London, AFP

skip

– Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace Bibi

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/israel-s-third-election-is-a-racist-race-to-replac/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace BibiHaaretz’s weekly podcast episode. 61

In the end, however, the event was kind of boring.

To initiate the process, all four candidates began with emotional excuses for anti-Semitism. Rebecca Long-Bailey, the candidate for “Continuity Corbyn”, who is known to give him a “10 out of 10” for his leadership, repeatedly stressed how “shameful” it was that the party was involved in such a scandal.

“The pain and fear was felt in Salford, the community that I represent,” she said.

Shadow Secretary of State Emily Thornberry, who is unlikely to make the Labor race’s final list, said: “I was appalled that a minority in Britain rightly or wrongly – I believe wrongly – really believed that if Labor were chosen, it would be less certain. I try very hard to go to events where people are very angry at the Labor Party and yell at me and I understand. ”

Leader Keir Starmer, the shadow secretary of state for Brexit, simply said: “I’m sorry” and added: “If you are anti-Semitic, you shouldn’t be in the Labor Party.”

Related articles

UK Labor Party candidates Emily Thornberry, Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey, debate the Labor leadership debate in the BBC Newsnight on February 12, 2020. JEFF OVERS / REUTERS

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that you find interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

A dash of populism

But the polite applause that matched these explanations only became enthusiastic and even restless when it came to Lisa Nandy, MP for the northern city of Wigan.

“I’m ashamed of where the party has to go,” she told the audience. “Work has lost all moral authority.” She called anti-Semitism “a poison” and “the canary in the coal mine” and added “by refusing to speak up, we gave the green light to anti-Semitism.”

When asked what they had done to combat anti-Semitism at work in recent years, the candidates tried to provide a timestamped proof that they had given – they mentioned the strong representations that they appear to have made in the shadow cabinet had.

The public questions posed by the well-known British political journalist Robert Peston to the four panelists were carefully pre-moderated. This also ensured that the discussion could be curated to cover not only anti-Semitism but also a quick gallop through populism, high property prices and social welfare.

However, the event was boring as most of the interesting parts were innuendo. All candidates supported the idea that Labor should distribute peerages to those who had worked with the party or done favors for them. But no one mentioned the party’s Shami Chakrabarti, which received a peerage four months after its lukewarm investigation into anti-Semitism in April 2016.

Nandy told the crowd that “anti-Semitism is a special form of racism” – perhaps a sideways argument with Jeremy Corbyn’s relentless insistence on removing hatred of Jews with “all forms of prejudice”.

Corbyn himself was diligently ignored by all concerned, except for the candidates who referred to private talks with “Jeremy”, where they had apparently expressed their outrage at anti-Semitism.

“I know what happens when the person at the top has a line of sight on things,” said Starmer, promising that combating anti-Semitism would be his “first” problem. “It depends on the person who leads the party to show this leadership.”

A demonstration against anti-Semitism in front of the Labor Party office in London on April 8th 2018. TOLGA AKMEN / AFP

First past the post

However, no one went so far as to say that leadership was the reason why anti-Semitism had prospered in the first place.

The public’s patience waned towards the end when Long-Bailey explained why she thought Labor had lost so much in the election by blaming Brexit and the failure to articulate labor policies.

“It was the leader!” came a scream from the audience.

Perhaps the last question of the night was inevitably associated with Israel: “Would any of you call yourself a Zionist?” They all did more or less with some ambiguity from Starmer. Nandy convinced even more hearts and minds by pointing out that she has been a long-time member of the Labor Friends of Palestine and the Middle East – and is now chairperson – but saw no contradiction between being and a Zionist.

So all the candidates played in front of their audience and there were no surprises or surprises. And the following day, there were no surprises when the Jewish labor movement, which as a member organization has the right to nominate its candidate for leadership, announced it would support Nandy. It won more than 50 percent of the members’ votes, with Starmer finishing second and leaving Thornberry and Long-Bailey with less than 2 percent each.

The choice of the Jewish workers’ movement is unlikely to reflect that of the broader party. Starmer, a political centrist after a respectable career as director of the UK and Wales Prosecutor’s Office, is easily ahead in the party leadership polls. It might have been nice if he had resigned because of anti-Semitism instead of staying comfortably in the shadow cabinet, but he’s someone the community – definitely most of the members – can work with.

In the end, the predictability and boredom of the event also felt pretty healing. After the real trauma of the past few years, the Jewish left wants nothing more than to sit in an overheated meeting room, which is about comprehensive social care and the abolition of the House of Lords.

Politics should be important, not a constant emotional drain that sometimes feels like an existential struggle for survival. The church is tired – not just talking about anti-Semitism, but being angry all the time.

The relief was felt among the Jewish Labor activists who handled the event like the British over a beer in the pub. The stay-and-fighters finally feel confirmed. It may take a while to convince the rest of the community that they can trust Labor again, but the struggle has certainly started on the Jewish left.