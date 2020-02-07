SIMILAR POSTS

The last time we left Kidding’s Jeff Piccirillo (played by Jim Carrey), he had deliberately cut his wife’s boyfriend down with his car to peak a seasonal nervous breakdown. His lost mental health was the result of a grief that resulted from a family tragedy that killed one of his sons.

Since the show must go on in the show, how will “Mr. Pickles ”recover from vehicle attacks and attempted murder? Creator Dave Holstein (Weeds) spoke to TVLine before the premiere of season two on Sunday (Showtime, 10 / 9c) to take an early look at Jeff’s fragile state of mind, his shaky relationships, and all the crazies that came with the upcoming tragicomedy will show up.

TVLINE | What was it like working with Jim on this project?

Jim is wonderful. It’s like working with Buster Keaton because you have this incredibly talented physical comedian who can also give you an award-winning dramatic performance. Jim represents much of my childhood so that I can not only work with him but also build him a sandpit in which he can also do his comedic and dramatic work. It is very special for me to give someone something that means so much to my creative upbringing. We are in the third year of collaboration and it is an overwhelming dynamic to sing with him, dance with him, play marionettes with him, write jokes and make people cry.

TVLINE | The first season cliffhanger! What will the impact of Jeff’s actions look like if we catch up again?

We wanted to make the reality of what was happening as sound as possible and treat the plot as a real problem that every character would have to come out of – but we wanted to do it in a way that was purely Jeff Pickles. Season 1 was a lot about denying the truth about what was going on, and we wanted Season 2 to be about someone who decides to tell the truth and deal with the consequences. When we come back in the first episode, Jeff is shown various ways to get out of the situation he has put himself in. Many TV characters would sneak out of anger and run away from the fire, but he goes straight in.

TVLINE | It seems like Seb (Frank Lagella) is perhaps a better producer than the father. What is in sight for him and Jeff this season?

Your relationship will change. In season 1, you had a father who needed more support to his son, who only had power over him for so long, both as a father and as an executive producer. In season 2 we wanted to change that dramatically and take a lot of strength from Seb to see where that left her momentum. We wanted to turn it over.

TVLINE | How will Jill react if she finds out what Jeff has done and how will that affect the progress you have made?

Judy Greer is a national treasure. We wanted to spend a lot of time this season dealing with their relationship. The first shot of the entire season shows her at her wedding, and if you remember the previous season, the first and last frames were very similar. I would say the same is true in some ways for season 2; The first and the last picture tell a story. This story is about her complicated relationship, and how Jill responds to what Jeff did will only make it more complicated if she finds out. I think it’s about how you can love someone, even if they disappoint and hurt you, and what it takes to love someone.

TVLINE | Is Deirdre’s (Catherine Keener) marriage about to collapse?

I like to think of Jeff and Deirdre as two strands of DNA wrapped around each other. This season, they will both experience the effects of a divorce and complement each other. You will see a lot more scenes with Catherine and Jim and also a lot more scenes with Catherine and Judy as the season begins.

TVLINE | Let’s talk about guest stars. Is Tara Lipinski coming back and what can you tell us about the look of Ariana Grande?

For starters, Tara Lipinski will definitely be back, but I won’t reveal how or why.

We have a very special musical episode in the middle of the season and Ariana was kind enough to give her voice. It’s a pretty emotional episode and if her voice doesn’t break you in half, nothing will. We put some cucumber wings on her and taught her to fly.

TVLINE | The season 2 trailer shows Jeff how he realizes, “It’s Jill’s fault that we lost Phil.” Will he face these feelings?

He can be confronted. This is a very scary door to open, and if he has this knowledge, if he does and how he does it, he will hopefully let the audience know that he is telling the truth. He’ll have to deal with it at some point. It’s surprising what happens when he does it later in the season.

TVLINE | How do you get such a delicate tonal balance when telling a story?

We really want to tell a very well-founded story. My theory is that the more emotional a story is, the more absurd and crazier it can be. If you have this team of players, you want to throw it out of the park every time. In this season, you’ll be on the rocket ship once you’ve reached episodes 6 through 10. And I hope that everyone will ride.