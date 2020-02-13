A strong picture showing the number of children who lost their lives through suicide is shared.

The photo shows 226 pairs of shoes – this corresponds to the number of schoolchildren who committed suicide in 2017.

And as week 2020 of children’s mental health begins, it goes viral again.

The Millie’s Trust charity in Stockport shared them at the start of the week and to highlight the adolescent mental health courses it will launch in the coming months.

And the post has received a massive response from supporters, many of whom have praised the charity for raising awareness and running the courses.

One said: “It is finally recognized. It has been ignored for too long. Good luck with the course, I am sure that you will have more bookings than places available.”

Another added: “As someone who has been struggling with poor mental health since I was six or seven, I am so delighted to hear about it. Too often, I felt so depressed that I tried to do the same thing as these children to do.”

“I firmly believe that adults need to be open to children about their struggles in order to let children know that it is okay to seek help and that it is okay to be mentally out of order.

“You should know that seeking help for your mental health is just as normal as seeking help for your physical health. Hopefully these statistics will be lowered as soon as possible when they are brought to the fore.”

The shoe display was created by the national mental health charity Chasing The Stigma, which was created in collaboration with Radio City Talk at St. George’s Hall in Liverpool.

We reported last year that a Facebook post with the powerful photo was shared more than 10,000 times in less than 24 hours.

The post said: “To mark the beginning of #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek Chasing the Stigma, we teamed up with @RadioCityTalk to create a # LostHealthMonday special for” Lost Childhood “. These shoes on the steps of St. George’s Hall represent the 226 schoolchildren who lost their lives suicide in 2017. ”

Jake Mills of the charity, who had the idea with moderator Mick Coyle, told the M.E.N .: “We wanted to do something more visual so people could see the reality of the numbers.”

He added, “We wanted to make sure we were doing everything right, so we worked with other organizations like Papyrus and the Oscar Phillips Foundation to make sure we could offer help and support alongside a really moving and powerful campaign.”

Your post also received hundreds of comments from people, many praising the display for being so “hard.”

One said: “These statistics are indescribable, suffering in silence should no longer be, times are changing and mental health problems are becoming more and more obvious, the sight of these shoes really bears an image in your head and strains your heart.”

Chasing The Stigman created the Hub of Hope website and provides the first database of its kind for mental health to help and find as easily as possible.

People can simply enter their zip code to find services near their home. It is also available as a free app.

To learn more about Millie’s Trust courses, visit the Facebook page here or visit the charity’s website here.