Watch out, Fast & Furious and Marvel, the Starz-Hit drama Power will also expand its own universe with four spinoff shows.

Until the finale of the #PowerNeverEnds series yesterday evening (February 9), Starz annoyed the fans and finally pulled the curtain for the four new spin-off shows. Before you continue, we are about to gain a foothold in the field of spoilers. So if you haven’t seen the end of the James St. Patrick saga, stop reading. Everyone else can continue.

Power’s series finale confirmed that the leak that Tariq exposed as a shooter and killed his own father was indeed true. After Ghost’s death, we saw Tasha do everything she could to get her son out of jail. Her plan, of course, included accusing someone of murdering her ex-husband, so she decided on her new boo, Quentin. Everything looked like it would work smoothly for Tasha and Riq, but unfortunately Q had a solid tight alibi. He got a Red Bull from a diner and was on the surveillance equipment he had bought. Instead of locking Q away forever, Tasha was the one who made the ultimate sacrifice for her son so that he could live his life and go to college.

After the credits expired, we were treated with a look back at a young ghost, Tommy and Angela Valdez in high school to give us a brief glimpse of how the story of two doomed lovers began. However, Starz wasn’t finished yet, we have a small trailer for Power Book II: Ghost that will be released this summer and will serve as a direct sequel to Power and see the return of Riq, Tasha, Saxe and the launch of newcomers Method Man and Mary J. Blige.

The other three spin-offs will be Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which will see 50 cents return as Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, which will focus on Larenz Tate’s character Councilman Tate (who asked?). Last but not least, Power Book V: Force with Joesph Sikora as Tommy Egan.

Looks like we haven’t heard the last of “Big Rich Town” yet. Are you excited about the upcoming power shows? Or do you think Starz beats a dead horse? Let us know in the comment section below.

–

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty