POWAY, California – Hundreds of young men and women with special needs were treated regally in Poway on Friday night.

The Trinity Church has partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation to host a prom that they will never forget.

The event was about showing the children that they are not only special because of their disability. A red carpet awaited them with paparazzi and fans.

“It feels great. I’m so excited for tonight,” said Joshua LeClair.

“It was the bomb,” said MJ Estepa.

Almost 500 young men and women with special needs and their dates celebrated their “Night to Shine”.

“I’m going to this church,” said Barry Cunningham. “Tim Tebow is great. Thanks Tim Tebow for everything.”

They each received the VIP treatment with professional hair, make-up, corsages and boutonnières.

“It’s like understanding who you are,” said Katie Corrigan, co-director of Trinity Church. “How loved you are and you can see it all over your face.”

On their faces and in their movements on the dance floor.

This prom night takes place in more than 700 other churches in more than 30 countries around the world. Crowned with each and every one of them like the kings and queens that they are.

“Feels special,” said LeClair. “God gives you the feeling of being something special. He is always in your heart, wherever you go, God is always with you.”

Two other churches in Vista and Mission Valley also held a “Night to Shine”.

