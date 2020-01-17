The possessed frozen Elsa doll is said to have haunted a scared Texas family

advertisement

Frozen many families struck in 2013 when it was released. The hit single “Let it Go” was everywhere and you couldn’t avoid hearing the song, especially when children were involved. That meant enduring the catchy tune a thousand times a day. But a family in Houston claims to have actually been hit by a Princess Elsa doll that was originally bought when the first part came to the cinemas. Is the doll really obsessed?

The Madonia family bought the Frozen Princess Elsa doll as a gift in 2013. The toy would sing songs and recite dialogues from the film when her necklace was pressed. For the first five years, the doll did exactly what it was supposed to do until it started speaking English and Spanish. Emily Madonia insists that there is no button to change the doll’s language. However, it got stranger when the doll was still talking and singing when her strength was off. Thinking something strange was going on Frozen Doll, Emily threw it in the trash.

advertisement

Emily Madonia landed haunted Princess Elsa in the trash without thinking, but it wasn’t her last encounter with it. A few days later the doll was in a drawer in the house. “The kids insisted they didn’t put it there, and I believed them because they wouldn’t have dug up the trash outside,” says Emily. So she packed it in another garbage bag and then put the garbage bag in another garbage bag that was also filled with more garbage. Sure enough, a few days later Elsa leaned against the house and greeted the Madonia family home. Emily Emily’s daughter, Elsa, stuffed her arms and legs to know that she was the same doll.

RELATED: Frozen 2 Breaks Records at the weekend box office with a $ 127M debut

According to Kat Blowers, an Arizona-born person who examines haunted objects and safely places them in new homes, this is not the normal behavior of a haunted doll. “This is what we would consider a” disturbed mind “or possibly a negative entity,” she says when she talks about the subject Frozen Doll. Blowers continued, “We see a lot of doll jars, jewelry, and even paintings that are haunted by ghosts who can’t let it go.” She explains.

“Attached to this Elsa doll is an entity that either needs help [because] the spirit inside holds onto the living in the hope that someone will continue to love and pay attention to them, or the spirit will seek someone to cross them It could be a demon, but more likely and more common, it is the manifestation of a bad situation, maybe a murder or rape or some other trauma, and that energy is stuck to the doll’s jar. “

At the moment, Emily Madonia was able to successfully send it Frozen Princess Elsa doll to a friend in Minnesota who wanted to see what all the fuss was about. Then he took the doll and glued it to the brush guard on his jeep. Kate Blowers believes that the energy or the spirit will find its way back to the Madonia family and that the guy with the truck may have bad luck in the coming weeks and months. Whatever the case, Blowers believes the Elsa doll is here for a reason to teach us all about the power of energy. Click2Houston News was the first to report on the haunted Elsa doll.

Topics: Frozen

Writer for Movieweb since 2017. Likes to play Catan when it’s not about superheroes and Star Wars.

advertisement