The popular hiking trail remains closed after a fire

BORREGO SPRINGS, California – A popular hiking trail that was damaged by fire will remain closed to the public this week, State Park officials said Monday.

According to Anza Borrego Desert State Park’s Twitter feed, the trailhead of Borrego Palm Canyon will remain closed as part of an investigation.

The flame burned a palm grove at the trailhead on Saturday, a hiking area near the Salton Sea and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. According to the Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center, several hand crews and a San Diego Sheriff’s Department helicopter that used water loads from a golf course were affected by the fire.

The damaged trees should regenerate within weeks if they are not felled. The park staff will do a review later this week to see if the conditions for using the trail are appropriate for visitors.

In an Instagram feed, park staff thanked the hikers “for sharing all their beautiful photos of the oasis with us and for not being on the trail as we continued to investigate.”

