VATICAN CITY (CNA) – Pope Francis published his answer to the Vatican’s 2019 Amazon Synod in an apostolic admonition on Wednesday. Despite widespread speculation after the synod, the Pope does not call for married priests, but tries to broaden “horizons beyond conflict”.

Querida Amazonia, the highly anticipated post-synodal apostolic exhortation from Pope Francis, presents the Pope’s “four great dreams” for ecological preservation and the “sacredness of the Amazon” in the Amazon region.

The admonition does not cite from recommendations of the bishops at the October Vatican meeting in the Amazon. Instead, Pope Francis officially “presented” the final document of the synod along with his admonition and urged “everyone to read it in full”.

The ordination of Viri Probati or mature married men was the subject of considerable discussion at the Synod and caused a stir throughout the Church.

While Pope Francis did not directly reject the idea in his admonition, the Vatican editor-in-chief Andrea Tornielli addressed it in a column that was published alongside the apostolic admonition

Regarding priestly celibacy, Tornielli wrote: “After praying and reflecting, Peter’s successor decided not to count on changes or other exceptions from those that are already provided for in the current ecclesiastical discipline, but by asking that what is essential the essential is the starting point ”for discussions about priesthood in the Amazon region.

“He asks us to start again with a lively and incarnate faith, with a renewed missionary surge rooted in the grace that enables God to act, rather than relying on marketing strategies or communication technologies that religious influencers rely on left, “added Tornielli

Almost half of the Pope’s 24-page document is devoted to portraying the Pope’s “church dream” for the Amazon region, in which Pope Francis emphasizes the unique role of the priest while at the same time affirming the continued contributions of the laity to evangelization.

“No Christian community will be built that does not come from and depend on the celebration of the Most Holy Eucharist. This urgent need causes me to urge all bishops, especially those in Latin America, not only to promote prayer for priestly vocations, but also to be more generous when it comes to encouraging those who show a missionary calling opt for the Amazon region, ”wrote Pope Francis in the admonition published on February 12.

Pope Francis said that Querida Amazonia gave his “own answer” to the discussions that took place at the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon region from October 6-27.

In Querida Amazonia, Pope Francis warns of a view that “limits our understanding of the church to its functional structures”. The Pope also rejects a narrow vision of “conceptions of power in the Church” that “clericalize women”.

“Efforts must be made to design the ministry to serve a more frequent celebration of the Eucharist, even in the most remote and isolated communities. There is also a need for ministers who understand the sensitivity of the Amazon and understand cultures from within, ”wrote Pope Francis.

“The way that priests live and serve is not monolithic. It develops characteristic features in different parts of the world. For this reason, it is important to determine what is most specific to a priest and what cannot be delegated. The answer lies in the Sacrament of Holy Orders, which makes him Christ the Priest. So the first conclusion is that because of the exclusive character contained in the holy orders, the priest alone is entitled to preside over the Eucharist, ”said Francis.

The Pope called for a revision of the “structure and content of both initial and ongoing priestly training” to be more pastoral and in dialogue with the cultures of the Amazon. Francis said that “the stable presence of mature and authority lay leaders” is needed in the region and called for more permanent deacons and religious women to address the challenges of the Amazon.

Following the controversy that arose from the presence of indigenous statues at events in the Vatican during the Amazon Synod in October and the subsequent apology from Pope Francis for throwing “Pachamama” into the Tiber, Pope Francis is reusing the post-synodal apostolic admonition calling for unity and sensitivity to over 110 different indigenous cultures in the Amazon.

“Let us not quickly describe certain religious practices that arise spontaneously from the lives of peoples as superstitions or paganism,” wrote Pope Francis.

“It is possible to take up an indigenous symbol in any way without necessarily considering it an idolatry. A myth with spiritual meaning can be used to advantage and is not always considered a pagan mistake. Some religious festivals have a sacred meaning and are occasion for gathering and fraternity, although they require a gradual process of purification or maturation, ”he said.

“The greatest danger would be to prevent them from meeting Christ by portraying him as an enemy of joy or as someone who is indifferent to human questions and difficulties,” he added.

In a section entitled “Broadening Horizons Beyond Conflict”, Pope Francis calls for a transcendence of conflicts:

“It often happens that pastors in certain places see very different solutions to the problems they are facing and consequently suggest seemingly opposite forms of church organization,” said Pope Francis.

“When this happens, the real answer to the challenges of evangelization is likely to be to overcome the two approaches and find other, better ways that may not even be imaginable. Conflicts are overcome at a higher level, where each group can connect to the other in a new reality while remaining true to itself, ”he added.

Pope Francis presented his four dreams – socially, culturally, ecologically and ecclesiastically – for the region “Beloved Amazon” with indigenous poetry that was scattered throughout the apostolic exhortation.

“Poets, contemplatives and prophets help us to free ourselves from the technocratic and consumerist paradigm that destroys nature and robs us of a truly worthy existence,” wrote the Pope.

The Pope also pointed out that this apostolic exhortation is “to the whole world,” not just the Amazon region.

“The balance of our planet … depends on the health of the Amazon region,” he said. “It serves as a great filter for carbon dioxide that helps prevent the Earth from heating up.”

Francis’ ecological dream for the region has an essential need to protect the human dignity of people living in the region.

“We don’t need environmental protection to take care of the biome but ignore the Amazonian people,” he wrote. “My predecessor Benedict XVI condemned the destruction of the environment and the Amazon basin and the human dignity of the peoples living in this region.”

“We cannot allow globalization to become a new version of colonialism,” said Pope Francis after apologizing for historical “crimes against indigenous peoples during the so-called conquest of America”.

Colonization has not ended, Pope Francis said, “it has been changed, disguised and hidden without losing contempt for the lives of the poor and the fragility of the environment”.

Pope Francis signed the postsynodal apostolic exhortation on February 2 in the Archbasilica of St. John Lateran, the cathedral of the Bishop of Rome.

“The pastoral presence of the Church in the Amazon region is uneven, due in part to the vastness of the territory, its many remote locations, its wide cultural diversity, its serious social problems and the preference of some peoples. We cannot remain uninvolved; A specific and courageous response is needed from the Church, ”said Pope Francis.