JACKSONVILLE, Florida – A Florida mother wants answers after her 6-year-old daughter has been involuntarily taken to a mental hospital for 48 hours after a school incident on February 4.

Martina Falk told WJXT that Duval County’s public schools called to say that her daughter Nadia was “so uncontrollable that she Baker Act them”.

The Baker Act is a law in Florida that protects the “involuntary examination” of a person who is believed to have a mental illness that can cause harm to themselves or others.

“You called me and said,” Ms. Falk, we are calling to let you know that there is nothing else we can do, “said Falk.” Is there anything else you can do for my 6 year old? When she was taken to this hospital to be locked up in this remote, secluded room. They said they did it to reassure them. “

The Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of a deputy who led Nadia out of school. According to a sheriff’s report received from CBS News, a social worker, Nadia, who was diagnosed with ADHD and a mood disorder, said that she “attacked” and “destroyed school property” “employees” at Love Grove Elementary School.

The Bodycam video shows Nadia calmly asking the officers: “Am I going to prison?”

A female MP replies, “No, you will not go to prison. You will not go to prison.”

After Nadia takes a seat in the back of the patrol car, she asks: “Do you have snacks?”

One hears the deputy tell another officer: “It was really very pleasant, wasn’t it? Very pleasant.”

The other officer replies, “I think there are more of them who just don’t know how to deal with it.”

At some point, Nadia, unsure of what happens, asks the deputy: “Is it an excursion?”

According to CBS News, Nadia was then held for 48 hours for evaluation.

Falk, accompanied by her lawyer, burst into tears during a press conference when she saw the MP describe how quietly her daughter was in the car.

“Because of her disability, she simply cannot tell you. She can only tell you little things,” Falk recalled to her daughter. “Mom, they locked the door, they didn’t let me out.”

“(Nadia) had tantrums,” said Falk’s lawyer, Reganel Reeves. “Six year old children have tantrums. Children with special needs have tantrums.”

Reeves also said the facility injected Nadia Thorazine, an antipsychotic.

A spokesman for Duval County Public Schools said in a statement that it was the social worker, not the police or school staff, who made the Baker Act decision.

“I want answers,” said Falk at the press conference. “An apology would be nice, but it won’t remove the pain I feel when watching this video knowing that my daughter may have been provoked because her employees were irritated or maybe had a bad day and didn’t have special needs wanted to deal with child. “

In response to the release of the Bodycam footage, DCPS made the following statement:

“In our earliest public statements, it became clear to us that the student calmly went to the police car with the headmaster and the official. Media reports on the video confirm this and also confirm that handcuffs were not used as originally claimed.

Regarding the statements on the video, note that the officers in the video were not present during the events that motivated the school to call Child Guidance, our crisis response service provider. The police were also absent when the children’s tour intervened with the student. It was Child Guidance’s mental health advisor, not the policeman or school staff, who made the Baker Act decision.

Our procedure is to call child counseling when a student’s crisis is not de-escalated and the student is at risk of injuring themselves or causing harm to others. Our employees followed this procedure.

As we said, the student was calm when she left school, but by that time Child Guidance had already made the decision to go ahead with the Baker Act based on her intervention with the student. The Baker Act ruled entirely on the psychiatric professional.

We cannot speak on Child Guidance’s behalf to make decisions on this matter, but we have already requested a leadership meeting with Child Guidance to review this situation. “

