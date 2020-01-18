The police shoot tear gas at demonstrators in Beirut

advertisement

Riot police have fired tear gas and sprayed water cannons near parliament in Lebanon’s capital to disperse thousands of protesters after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite.

The riots in Beirut come when Lebanon is confronted with an economic crisis.

The violence started when some protesters started throwing stones at the police near the parliament building, while others removed street signs and metal barriers and closed them to security forces.

advertisement

Protesters also threw fireworks at the police. Protesters against the government clash with riot police on a road leading to the parliament building in Beirut (AP)

While riots took place in the center of Beirut, thousands of other protesters later from three different parts of the city arrived to participate in the demonstration.

The Lebanese Red Cross said it took 30 people to the hospital, while 45 others were treated on the spot.

Lebanon has witnessed three months of protest against the political elites who have ruled the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

The protesters accuse politicians of widespread corruption and mismanagement in a country that has built up one of the largest debt ratios in the world. There is fear and distrust of the ruling elites now that Lebanon is facing economic problems (AP)

The demonstrators had called on Saturday afternoon for a demonstration on the theme of “we will not pay the price,” with regard to debts amounting to approximately $ 87 billion (£ 66.6 billion), or more than 150% of GDP.

Panic and anger grabbed the public when they looked at their local currency, which held on to the dollar for more than two decades, plummeted and lost more than 60% of its value on the black market in recent weeks.

The economy has not experienced any growth and the foreign influx has dried up in the country that already has a lot of debt and relies on imports for most basic goods. The prime minister went back on October 29 – an important demand from protesters (AP)

In the meantime, banks have imposed informal capital controls, limiting the withdrawal of dollars and foreign transfers.

Earlier this week, demonstrators carried out vandalism in an important commercial area in Beirut, focusing primarily on private banks.

In addition to the crisis, Lebanon no longer has a government since Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his resignation on 29 October and met an important demand from the protesters.

Designated Prime Minister Hassan Diab should have announced an 18-person cabinet on Friday, but last-minute disputes between political factions have undermined his last attempt.

advertisement