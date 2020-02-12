Police have released the description of three suspects in a woman raid in Salford.

In a Facebook post by the GMP Eccles department, the suspects are described as “three white men on pedal bikes aged 15 to 19”.

One is described as 5’6 “medium in size with medium length light hair and wore dark training pants.

Another was described as 5’4 “very thin, short, dark hair with a royal blue GK coat.

The last suspect was wearing a black Under Armor hoodie with a baseball cap underneath.

Last week, MEN reported that the grieving mother had been stolen from a baby’s ashes during a robbery on Whitehead Road in Clifton.

The victim was ambushed on Friday, January 31 at around 4.45 p.m. on the knife date.

The police called on the public to find the ring.

Anyone with information can contact GMP at Livechat number 101, specifying protocol number 2086 31/01/20, or via Crime Stoppers at 0800 555111.