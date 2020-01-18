The police identify the mother of the newborn to freeze to death 32 years ago

advertisement

TONY BACEWICZ / HARTFORD COURANT VIA AP

A January 1998 photo shows David Paul's grave at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden, Connecticut.

The newborn was wrapped in blankets, resting at the foot of a tree hidden from the road. By the time the US police found him on January 2, 1988, he had died from exposure to the freezing weather.

Unable to identify the baby, the police in Meriden, Connecticut, called him David Paul, who has a biblical meaning of “God’s beloved little man.” A local resident donated a plot at Walnut Grove Cemetery, where police have held a grave ceremony every year since his funeral.

In the decades that followed, police chief Jeffry Cossette said investigators heard false confessions and traveled to different states looking for clues about the boy’s identity. On the 32nd anniversary of the child’s discovery, two detectives confronted the woman who turned out to be his mother.

Karen Kuzmak Roche, the chief said at a press conference Tuesday, told investigators that “she had waited 32 years for the day the police would knock on her door for this incident.”

The police had collaborated with forensic genealogists to analyze the baby’s and mother’s DNA against genealogy websites, the same technique that helped investigators in 2018 identify the suspected “Golden State Killer.” The new technology has at the same time alerted advocates of privacy and excited law enforcement officials who say it is paving the way for identifying criminals.

In 2012, the police began to collaborate with Colleen Fitzpatrick, founder of the IdentiFinders International genealogy service. Fitzpatrick told reporters that she had identified the mother’s possible last name in 2014.

Three years later, Fitzpatrick chose David Paul as a test case for whether autosomal SNP testing could help identify people from their DNA. In the months that followed, she used the GEDmatch genealogical website to map the pedigrees of the baby and the mother.

“This is one of the two original cold cases that were approached using this new way of doing things,” Fitzpatrick said.

In November 2019, researchers traveled to Florida to talk to the person whose DNA was the closest match they could find. Around the same time, Fitzpatrick told the police that she had found another distant relative of the mother.

MARK MIRKO / HARTFORD COURANT VIA AP

Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director of the DNADoe project, announces that the identity of baby David Paul's mother has been established.

Researchers heard that some of the mother’s female family members had lived in the neighborhood where the baby was found and the discovery led them to Roche. She admitted David Paul was her son and expressed regret for leaving him, Cossette told reporters. A DNA test later confirmed that Roche was the mother.

Roche did not call back on Thursday to a telephone number listed for her.

Law enforcement officials do not expect to tax Roche because the state has a 20-year statute of restrictions on manslaughter cases, said Cossette, who was called as a detective in 1988 to respond to David Paul’s discovery.

Roche told the police that she was in a bad state of mind when her baby was born. At the age of 25, she said she hid her pregnancy under loose clothing and brought the child home alone. Police say they don’t believe David Paul’s father knew him.

After Roche had left her son under the tree on December 28, 1987, she called a local fire department and told them in vague language that there was something to look for in the parking lot. Cossette said first responders did not know that they were looking for a baby and could not find him.

Roche told police that if Connecticut’s Safe Haven law existed in 1988, it would have benefited from that source. The statute, which came into force in 2000, allows a parent to voluntarily give up a 30-day-old or younger baby to the first aid nursing staff. Similar laws exist throughout the country.

Fitzpatrick said that discovering the identity of David Paul’s mother answers a persistent question, but offers no conclusion.

“I only believe in releasing information that we can use to continue our lives,” she said. “I don’t think there is such a thing as closure, because we can’t go back and undo the past.”

