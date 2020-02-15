EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities publicly identified a car theft suspect on Friday who was wounded when a police officer opened fire on him during a confrontation in El Cajon.

Keith Crenshaw, 21, slept in a stolen Kia Amanti on the 500 block of South Johnson Avenue in 2008 when police said he was contacted shortly before 9 a.m.

When Crenshaw, a resident of Arizona, woke up, he allegedly refused the officials’ order to show his hands.

“The suspect continued to ignore the officer’s orders and said something like” Shoot me before I do it “while reaching into his waistband,” said Lt. Randy Soulard. “When one of the officers believed that the suspect was armed, he fired two shots and hit the suspect in the upper body at least once.”

Although he was wounded, Crenshaw for a time refused to cooperate and asked the officials to “please kill me,” but he eventually followed and was taken into custody.

The suspect, who turned out to be unarmed, was taken to a trauma center with stable vital functions. He stayed in the hospital on Friday afternoon, Soulard said.

After being released from medical care, Crenshaw is expected to be sent to the district prison on suspicion of car theft and resistance to arrest. He is also being sought by the Arizona probation officer related to crimes in that state, Soulard said.

