The police department spreads three shots across central Houston

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The Houston police went to Twitter to provide neighbors with information about three Saturday night shootings. According to the HPD, officers worked on the northeast side of Wylie Street’s 5100 block where a shot was fired.

The victim of this incident was transferred to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital under unknown conditions.

advertisement

Officers who arrived at a shootout at 5100 Wylie St. A victim was transported to LBJ. Possibly barricaded suspect at the site. HPD Weekend Commander is on its way. CC10 #hounews

– Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020

Another shootout took the police to West Harris County in the 11500 block of Briar Forest. A victim was quickly taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Officers investigate a shootout at 11500 Briar Forest Dr. At least one victim was taken to a regional hospital in an unknown condition. CC10 #hounews

– Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020

Officials continue to investigate a shootout at 3500 Chimira Lane in South Houston. An innocent onlooker was transported to Ben Taub.

Officers investigate a shootout at 3500 Chimira Ln. A male spectator was transported to Ben Taub. CC10 #hounews

– Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020

At around 10:30 p.m., officials responded to reports of a man shot dead on Little Street near Little York on Easter Street. Officials attempted CPR, but the victim died after being transported to the hospital. The suspect fled in an older Lincoln champagne-colored model.

Execution / homicide: victim died. Suspect fled in older model champagne-colored Lincoln with passenger fender damage. #hounews CC8

– Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement