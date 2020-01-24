The police deny the allegations of brutality during late night street fights

advertisement

WARWICK SMITH / STUFF

Manawatū area commander Inspector Sarah Stewart has denied that the police were brutal at the outbreak of a fight in Palmerston North.

Police deny the use of excessive force to stop a nocturnal street fight in which a Manawatū father needed facial surgery after being attacked by a gang of criminals.

Palmerston North man Billy Hales, 27, underwent a jaw reconstruction on Thursday after being brutally beaten by a group of men in downtown Palmerston North Street, shortly before Sunday at 3:00 AM.

The Hales attackers fled the scene before the police arrived and his friends claim that officers used excessive force on them in the following minutes.

In a statement to Stuff, days after the police were approached for comment, Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart in Manawatū painted a different picture of how the night took place.

She said officers responded to a report from a person being hit by a vehicle on Broadway Ave and Princess St.

While they were dealing with this incident, a second situation arose in which a large group of people argued.

“One person was reportedly also being attacked by others while on the ground,” she said about the attack on Hales.

“Pepper spray was used by officers to get the situation under control.”

SASHA POTAKA

Jamie Potaka got biting marks and bruises on his legs, torso and right eye in the melee.

Four people were arrested and Jamie Potaka, 42, was charged with fighting in public. He appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday.

“That person [Potaka] got dog bites while the police tried to arrest him. He was then handcuffed and detained, where he received medical treatment.”

Potaka was left with extensive bruises and bite marks, covering a large part of his trunk and upper thigh.

Stewart said the police “absolutely refuted” the allegations against its staff, who were guilty of abuse and aggressive behavior of those involved.

Officers could not make statements at the time because of the level of intoxication among the group, she said.

However, the police tried to identify and speak to those involved and other witnesses. Further costs can be laid.

Potaka’s wife, Sasha, said police statements were released to them in court that her husband had pushed someone back and tried to continue fighting. That was the moment when police dogs had to attack.

“That didn’t happen. He wasn’t part of the fight,” Sasha said.

The police spoke to Hales on Friday, but other members of their group were not contacted, she said.

“We didn’t abuse them. They were shouted for help. They didn’t even say,” Are you involved in this? What happened? ”

Sasha denied that the group was heavily drunk and said they could have made statements.

Potaka claimed that the earlier fight was fueled after a female member of the Hales group had seen a man beat a woman. She yelled at him to stop.

After a brief fight, the man left but then returned with about 10 other men. Hales was pulled out of the vehicle, kicked and beaten with a wooden board.

