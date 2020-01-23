The police confiscated this fearsome weapon from a truck driver in Ashton - but it wasn't a crime

advertisement

The police shared the image of a fearsome weapon that a van driver had confiscated – even though no crime was committed.

The unusual incident occurred today in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside.

Greater Manchester Police Inspector Lee Derbyshire said two of his officers, PCs Henshaw and Terry, stopped a van in the city and made an “interesting” find.

He tweeted a picture of a weapon they had found in the vehicle that resembled a submachine gun.

Indeed, it is an air pistol and therefore not a firearm.

Air rifles typically fire pellets or shots known as BBs.

Inspector Derbyshire said it was still illegal to have the gun in public without “legitimate authority or apology.”

However, after “reasonable investigation”, officials were “convinced that no crime was committed”.

The owner decided to surrender the item anyway, and the van was confiscated because it had no insurance.

Insp Derbyshire added that the driver faces several vehicle and insurance crimes.

