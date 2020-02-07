Several parents were caught driving their children to school without seat belts – even though the adults themselves were buckled up.

A total of five parents received tickets from the police this morning in random samples in front of Seymour Park Elementary School in Old Trafford.

Another driver was also brought to court because two children had no seat belts in their car and the license plate was of the “illegal type”.

Neighborhood official PC Andrew Walsh informed the Secretary General that officials often monitor parents who drive their children to school to identify speed and parking violations.

“We always issue tickets when the children are not being transported safely or legally.”

(Image: Joe Giddens / PA Wire)

He said: “Today we stopped cars five times and the children didn’t buckle up (the parents did !!).

“They were issued tickets that would fine them. All of this is done as part of the Safe Schools Partnership work.

“The team (Trafford North Neighborhood Team) likes to go on these morning patrols and we are always greeted by the various elementary schools we visit.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“Sometimes what we see is shocking and we ask schools to point out our patrols outside in their school letters and to warn parents.

“We will always issue tickets to drivers when the children are not being transported safely or legally.”

GMP Stretford officers tweeted about the incident on Friday.

They wrote: “Really disappointed with the parents / guardians of @SeymourParkCPS this morning. 5 tickets for drivers as the children are not buckled up.

“A driver was also summoned because he has two children without seat belts and with an illegal license plate.”

According to the police, another woman was fined after discovering that she was carrying four children in a three-person car.