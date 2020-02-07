CHULA VISTA, California – Police have been targeting illegal marijuana pharmacies and have served the latest arrest warrant in a series of 16 closures since 2019.

Most recently, $ 15,000 in cash and up to $ 4 million in products were confiscated in one place.

It happened on Friday at 7 a.m. on 3268 Main Street in Chula Vista. The police received a warrant after several complaints, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Three employees were arrested for selling marijuana and operating a license-free marijuana pharmacy. A fourth employee was arrested for sale on possession of methamphetamine.

There are currently no approved and approved pot dispensers in Chula Vista.

