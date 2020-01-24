The police are looking for arsonists who set fire to the clothing store

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday released a surveillance video and photo of a man who set fire to a clothing change shop in the Talmadge area.

The arsonist rode his bicycle along the 4600 block of El Cajon Blvd to the front door of AA Fashion. On January 12th, around 12:30 p.m., before the store was set on fire and driven away, the San Diego police said.

The fire caused the company an estimated $ 1 million in damage, which the police said was destroyed.

The man was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a waist-length coast, and dark shoes with white soles. He was riding a BMX-style bike with a plastic bag on the handlebar.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Metro Arson Strike team at 619-236-6815 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and may receive a bonus of up to $ 1,000.

