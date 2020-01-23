The plea for (and against) growing your roots

advertisement

OPINION: Getting real-life beauty inspiration from red carpet events is always a bit of a joke. Of course they often look great, but when step one is ‘orphaned Margot Robbie’, following steps two through 22 can be a little pointless.

However, that doesn’t stop me from looking, and sometimes I’m rewarded with a color combination that I hadn’t thought of, or a particularly cool eye shadow look. You know, something that can be replicated without a glam squadron of four.

The Golden Globes, earlier this month in Los Angeles, were particularly fruitful in this regard. Especially when I noticed how many women were walking on the red carpet with visible regrowth in their hair.

The aforementioned Robbie and Saoirse Ronan both worked with dark roots, just like Michelle Pfeiffer and Gwyneth Paltrow. I have to say: I think it’s great. They looked relaxed and at ease, as if they had not tried too much.

If Margot Robbie is happy with her roots, then maybe you should be too.

And even better, this is a trend that you can bypass simply by doing nothing. Your hair will grow on its own. It is as if men who pretend that their beards are a personal achievement, when they actually do not shave for a while.

It is also not a trend that I choose for myself. I found my first white hair at the age of 14, and since then they have multiplied and moved in along my line. I am vain. One day I turn gray, but I am not ready yet, so I will have my roots done every six weeks.

I am not kidding anyone – you have to be extremely gullible to think that my copper hair has grown out of my head – but I am also not excited to embrace this specific sign of aging before I am even 30 years old.

However, if growing out of your roots doesn’t get you into an existential crisis, and you’re excited about that relaxed, who-care vibe, you might want a product or two.

I love a texture spray to enhance natural waves, or break heat-style curls, and Bumble and bumble’s Barber Invisible Oil Soft Texture Finishing Spray, $ 55, is a winner. Rub a little R + Co Waterfall Moisture + Shine Lotion, $ 49, through your ends for extra softness, and ruin your roots with Kevin Murphy Powder Puff, $ 53. In fact, these are all stunners, regardless of the color of your roots.

